"Austin stressed that the United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iranian-backed partners and proxies from exploiting the situation or expanding the conflict. The Secretary made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect US forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defense of Israel."

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reportedly "lost it" in a phone call with his Israeli counterpart.the Jerusalem Post has reported.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed thatwere killed alongside Nasrallah, while the number of civilian casualties remains unclear.The US immediately denied any role in the strike.Citing anonymous sources, the Jerusalem Post claimed on Sunday that Austin was "furious" at the lack of notice he was given by Gallant.since the start of the Israel-Hamas war last year, the newspaper stated, adding that the US defense chief "essentially lost it with Gallant over the Nasrallah killing and the short notice provided.""Nasrallah was a bad guy, but it is frustrating that the Israelis are doing this without consulting us and then ask that we clean up when it comes to deterring Iran." an anonymous US official told the news site Axios on Saturday. According to Axios' sources,Whatever Austin told Gallant in private, he dutifully complied with this request. In a readout of another phone call with Gallant on Saturday, thewhich called on Israel to halt its attacks on Lebanon for 21 days to allow for talks between West Jerusalem and Hezbollah. According to American and other Western officials, Netanyahu had agreed to the proposal several days earlier, before abruptly backtracking and vowing to keep striking Lebanon "with full force."Less than a week before Nasrallah's death, thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah operatives simultaneously exploded across Lebanon, killing at least 37 people and injuring more than 3,000, many of them women and children. The sabotage operation is widely believed to have been the work of Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, but as with the airstrike that killed Nasrallah, the US claimed that it had no prior knowledge of, or involvement in, the plan.