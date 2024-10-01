"It's really hard to govern today. . . . The First Amendment stands as a major block."

- John Kerry.

"They will use the mechanisms of the DOJ to go after people who are their political foes. This is something that has never really happened in the history of this republic."

"The press needs a consistent narrative about the danger that Trump poses."

Hillary Clinton and hundreds of Democratic Party affiliated officials past and present fear that they will be subjected to legal process in crimes ranging all the way up to treason for their conduct the past decade, including the mass murder and injury of millions with their Covid policy, their deliberate abetting of millions crossing the border illegally, their use of several government agencies to abridge the First Amendment, their abuse of DOJ and FBI power in malicious prosecutions, their shell games funneling taxpayers' money to hundreds of crony NGOs, and their use of Ukraine as a money laundry for the entire Beltway criminal cartel.

Thus spake the Haircut-in-Search-of-a-Brain who ran for president in 2004. Something must have been amiss in Conception Central the night God madeMaybe they were low on inventory up there for the stuff that goes inside the head, so they overdid it on the roofing material. Maybe they assigned him an extra testicle, too, in compensation. It certainly took balls (but not brains) to assert from the stage of the World Economic Forum (WEF) thatMr. Kerry's hapless utterance tells you all you need to know about how the party of John F. Kennedy turned years later intoabout our country. If there is any such thing as disinformation — and the claim is dubious since, really, there is only truth and untruth — then the chief dispenser of it is our own depraved government.Just yesterday,speaking of Mr. Trump returning to office, told MSNBC's Jen Psaki:Mr. Holder may have been born at night, but probably not the night before last. Apparently, he has not noticed— not to mention the scores of Trump-adjacent lawyers prosecuted in cockamamie cases based on their efforts to pursue ballot fraud in the 2020 elections.was similarly on-point last week with Margaret Hoover on PBS's Firing Line, declaring:Of course, she asserts this incessantly — and the media parrots her — without ever specifying what that danger is.who came uncomfortably close to inquiring about it in that fateful 2019 phone call to President Zelensky. And, of course, it was exactly in that maw of corruption that thewhile Joe was out-of-office, and his bagman-crackhead son gamboled about the globewherever he landed. All of which is to say thatcertainly not to "our democracy," their phony war-cry. So, now you know.You don't hear much these days from the likes of Jim Comey, John Brennan, Jim Clapper, Andy McCabe, Tony Fauci, Peter Hotez, and many moreafter the blob managed to installin the Oval Office.as the immense battery of lawfare against Mr. Trump failed spectacularly to stop him from running again, and the first two attempts on his life went awry. Meanwhile, Garland, Mayorkas, Christopher Wray, remain in the trenches, reduced to stonewalling every and all efforts to get straight answers out of them as to how badly they are running things.No wonder they're so desperate.In contrast to all this low-down treachery in-and-around the craven Party of Chaos and, its corrupt, depraved agents fearing the turn of genuine law against them,of the sentiments that birthed our country in the first place.and many more figures aligning with the Trump campaign, delivered one stirring message after another informing us thatI've never heard a more eloquent extempore appeal to our shared human virtues than the speech delivered by UK national Russell Brand, supposedly a comedian. It was Shakespearean.And so, tomorrow we slot intoand generally not the happy kind.alluded to that in her Firing Line palaver. Does her posse (Huma, Alex Soros) have something up their sleeves? Fake Special Prosecutor (illegally appointed and unconfirmed by the Senate)is coming intowith a big fat brief detailing his superseding indictment cooked up to replace the previous case derailed by the Supreme Court decision earlier this year on presidential immunity. Teams of assassins are roaming the land huntingAnd those are just theBut there's something else in the air little more than a month away from this fateful election day.Mail-in ballot fraud is already being discovered. Mr. Trump might survive this campaign ordeal after all despite his enemies' best efforts. The nation could climb out of this slough of self-destruction and despair after all.