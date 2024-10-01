© Leon Neal/Getty Images

"Initially, it will comprise only a few dozen service members. NATO recognizes Finland's expertise and trusts our ability to contribute to the defense of the northern region."

Helsinki announced on Friday.Finland formally joined the US-led military bloc along with Sweden following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.by becoming part of what it perceives as a hostile organization that serves US geopolitical interests, whileDefense Minister Antti Hakkanen told journalists:The bloc approved the creation of the new command center during its leaders' summit in July.The commander of the Finnish Defense Forces,has said that"fosters cooperation between the national and the Allies' forces, creating obvious synergy benefits."Hakkanen, also said he would soon announce whereAccording to the state broadcaster Yle, Helsinki will choose between Rovaniemi and Sodankyla. The former is the capital of the northern region of Finnish Lapland, while the latter is a municipality located in the same province but closer to the Russian border.NATO intensified its military buildup in Europe in 2014, following the US-backed armed coup in Kiev, claiming that it was preparing to respond to possible Russian aggression. The military bloc has significantly expanded its presence in Europe, breaking assurances given to Moscow to secure Russia's support for the reunification of Germany in 1990.