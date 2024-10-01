Finland formally joined the US-led military bloc along with Sweden following the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in 2022. Moscow has argued that the two nations compromised their own security by becoming part of what it perceives as a hostile organization that serves US geopolitical interests, while sacrificing their credibility as possible neutral mediators.
The new Multi Corps Land Component Command (MCLCC) will be under the authority of NATO's Joint Force Command (JFC) in Norfolk, Virginia.
Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen told journalists:
"Initially, it will comprise only a few dozen service members. NATO recognizes Finland's expertise and trusts our ability to contribute to the defense of the northern region."The bloc approved the creation of the new command center during its leaders' summit in July. Helsinki allocated some €8.5 million ($9.5 million) in 2024 for the creation of the MCLCC.
The commander of the Finnish Defense Forces, General Janne Jaakkola, has said that placing the new NATO structure in close proximity to the headquarters of the Finnish Army "fosters cooperation between the national and the Allies' forces, creating obvious synergy benefits."
Hakkanen, also said he would soon announce where a new multinational force that Finland intends to host will be based. According to the state broadcaster Yle, Helsinki will choose between Rovaniemi and Sodankyla. The former is the capital of the northern region of Finnish Lapland, while the latter is a municipality located in the same province but closer to the Russian border.
NATO intensified its military buildup in Europe in 2014, following the US-backed armed coup in Kiev, claiming that it was preparing to respond to possible Russian aggression. The military bloc has significantly expanded its presence in Europe, breaking assurances given to Moscow to secure Russia's support for the reunification of Germany in 1990.
Comment: Not the brightest move by a long shot...actually it might not be that long.