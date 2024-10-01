© Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/File/Getty Images

"Officers complain that many of those drafted into service are ill-suited to fighting: too old, too ill, too drunk. There is no clear path out of the army once in it, which makes being mobilized seem like a one-way ticket to the morgue.



"Some 5-10% of soldiers on active duty are absent without leave. Fewer than 30% of Ukrainians consider draft-dodging shameful."

in the country is producing recruits who are too old, sick and drunk to fight Russia, the magazine has reported.The Economist reported on Thursday.Zelensky is currently visiting the US to promote his proposal, which reportedly boils down to the West increasing its backing in terms of cash and weapons so Kiev can continue fighting.The British magazine described the dire situation affecting the Ukrainian economy and dwindling military manpower. Unlike Moscow, which is fielding volunteers,it noted.The Economist said:with younger men eligible for military service being far less inclined to support Zelensky's uncompromising stance, compared to those too old to be recruited, the report added.In a separate editorial article on Thursday,warning that he would "drive away Ukraine's backers and further divide Ukrainian society" if he keeps pursuing it.as "becoming a prosperous, Western-leaning democracy," after making concessions for the sake of peace. In return for "embracing this grim truth, Western leaders need to make his overriding war aim credible by ensuring that Ukraine has the military capacity and security guarantees it needs," it suggested.Moscow has stated that NATO's intention to draw Ukraine into its ranks was one of the key triggers for the hostilities. Its vision for a stable peace includes a cap on Ukraine's military strength and its non-alignment. Kiev agreed to those terms during peace talks in the early phase of the conflict, but then reportedly made a U-turn at the West's suggestion.