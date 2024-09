© Getty Images / Sabina Crisan

The right-wing Freedom Party of Austria (FPO) has won its first ever general election, emerging three points ahead of Chancellor Karl Nehammer's Austrian People's Party (OVP) according to an exit poll published on Sunday evening.The FPO secured 29.1% of the vote, ahead of the OVP with 26.2% and the center-left Social Democrats with 20.4%, according to Austria's ORF broadcaster. The liberal NEOS party and the Greens came in a distant fourth and fifth place with 8.8% and 8.6% respectively.The result comes three months after the FPO narrowly defeated the OVP in the European Parliament election, winning 25.4% of the vote to 24.5%.The party joined a conservative coalition in 1999, and again in 2018, but was forced out of government the following year when its then leader, Heinz-Christian Strache, became embroiled in a corruption scandal The FPO's victory does not mean that the party will be able to form a government.Sunday's victory for the FPO comes amid a broader shift to the right in European politics. After a resounding victory in the European Parliament election in June, France's National Rally was only beaten in legislative elections in July by a strategic voting agreement between centrist and left-wing blocs. Meanwhile in Germany, the AFD has won one state-level election and come a close second in two others this summer, while in the Netherlands, the populist PVV is now the country's largest party and the dominant faction in its current coalition government, formed in July.