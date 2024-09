© unknown

The attack in Beirut's Haret Hreik suburb has erased a complete block, around six to nine buildings were either completely or partially destroyed. We are talking about a residential block close to the International airport of Beirut.



For now, we don't know how many people were killed. But when an attack with such huge explosives, huge rockets is launched towards a residential area, we will expect to see a large number of people killed.

Hezbollah-affiliated al-Manar Television reported that f our buildings in southern Beirut were struck .

. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Adm. Daniel Hagari described the attack as a "precise strike on the central HQ of Hezbollah which was intentionally built under residential buildings in Beirut in order to use them as human shields."

in order to use them as human shields." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu abruptly left a press briefing at the UN after receiving an update from his military adviser.

© Unknown

Just less than thirty minutes after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finished his remarks to the UN General Assembly, the Israeli military (IDF) announced major new airstrikes across southern Lebanon, which has included the most intense attacks to date on Beirut's southern suburbs.Fox News' chief foreign correspondent is reporting thatHezbollah sources have been cited in Sky News as sayingBreaking reports say that Israeli jets have targeted andAl Monitor regional correspondent Joyce Karam writes, "Israeli media and Arabiya reporting that target was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah but reportedly failed.An Israeli official has confirmed that Israel notified the US administration just minutes before the new largescale strikes on Beirut. Netanyahu had reportedly left a post-UN press conference early to attend an urgent security meeting.Unconfirmed initial videos show a massive attack, with a black smoke cloud rising high into the early evening sky at dusk:, as his whereabouts have long been the most tightly guarded secret of Hezbollah. The death toll is as yet unknown, but casualties are likely to be significant According to initial details via Axios Images from the scene show a very large attack: