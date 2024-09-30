© Getty Images / Justin Sullivan

Washington's display of support for Kiev merely serves to prolong the conflict, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov has saidThe Ukrainian leader is visiting the US this week as he seeks to gain support for his 'victory plan' over Russia.While the details ofIn an apparent attempt to defend his plan, Zelensky told ABC News on Tuesday that it is aimed at "the strengthening of Ukraine" so that it can "push [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to stop the war."Following his meeting with Zelensky on Thursday, US President Joe Biden thanked the Ukrainian leader for presenting the plan and announced another $8 billion in military assistance to Kiev."They try to keep quiet that the main outcome of such a demonstration of America's 'leadership' is a further prolongation of the crisis. Under the applause of local politicians, the blood of soldiers and civilians will continue to flow... This, apparently, is the essence of Zelensky's notorious 'victory plan,'" the Russian diplomat stated. Antonov went on to accuse the US of being a party to the conflict "by providing assistance to Ukrainian Nazis" and "inciting them to criminal provocations," such as Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk Region."They seek to distort the truth with statements that Russia does not want peace and has not tried to achieve it. However, it is Washington that needs hatred and clashes between fraternal peoples. For one purpose only - the strategic defeat of our country," the diplomat claimed. Antonov urged officials in Washington "to come to their senses," warning that "Russia will never back down" when it comes to its national interests.Moscow has repeatedly said it is eager to end the conflict through diplomacy, but reiterated earlier this week that the only way this can be done is by Russia achieving all the goals of its military operation.