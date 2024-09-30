© Stephanie Scarbrough/AP

"I write concerning new whistleblower allegations that the U.S. Secret Service effectively forced the Trump campaign to cancel an upcoming event in Wisconsin. This new information calls into question your recent public statements regarding the level of security your agency is providing to the former president. It also suggests that the Secret Service's inability to fully protect former President Trump may be affecting the conduct of the presidential campaign."

"At your recent press conference on September 20, you stated that former President Trump is receiving 'the highest level of Secret Service protection' and 'he's getting everything' that 'the current president has with respect to Secret Service assets.' That same night, Secret Service secured a rally for Vice President Harris in Madison, Wisconsin."

"Yet according to a whistleblower with direct knowledge of the exchange, Secret Service recently told the Trump campaign that it did not have sufficient assets to secure a potential campaign rally in Wisconsin for the former president. Other whistleblowers with knowledge of Secret Service planning protocols allege that failure to provide protection for a major public event is highly unusual and that a sitting president would never be denied resources in this way.



If true, this apparent double standard contradicts your public statements and raises troubling questions."

With the election nearly a month away and Donald Trump seeing some momentum in these final, crucial weeks, the Biden-Harris administration may be trying to undermine Trump's ability to campaign in key swing states. We're now learning thatOn Tuesday,He referenced allegations from a whistleblower who claimed that the cancellation was due to the agency's lack of "sufficient assets" to ensure the safety of the Republican presidential nominee.Hawley wrote:not just because it raises doubts about the ability of the Secret Service to protect Donald Trump, butTrump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016, only to lose by approximately 20,000 votes in 2020.While Kamala Harris has a slight advantage in Wisconsin according to the polls, she's polling behind where both Biden and Hillary Clinton polled in their respective races against Trump. If the polls in 2024 are off by similar or even slightly smaller margins this year as they were in past years, Trump may be marginally ahead in Wisconsin.Hawley continued:So the Secret Service — an agency under the Biden-Harris administration — is essentially weaponizing federal resources to stifle Trump's campaigning efforts in a pivotal swing state.Hawley's letter continued:It sure does.Once again, it looks like the Biden-Harris administration is weaponizing the federal government.