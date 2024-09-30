Against all the evidence of Trump being threatened by Americans who have nothing to do with Iran, there now emerges a false flag of an Iranian threat.
The United States does not have an impressive history of truth-telling when it comes to finding the culprits of presidential assassinations. Indeed, the opposite.
Cover-up and scapegoating are par for the course. So, bear that in mind about hyped reports this week about Iran allegedly trying to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.In 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald, a former U.S. Marine, was officially blamed for killing John F Kennedy.
It was also mooted at the time that Oswald was working as a sympathizer for Communist Cuba or the Soviet Union. Despite decades of the U.S. mainstream media and academia sticking to the preposterous narrative of Oswald as the lone shooter in Dallas, there is cogent evidence that JFK was assassinated by the American deep state of CIA and corporate power
because of the president's opposition to Cold War confrontation with the Soviet Union.
For more than six decades, the official narrative of JFK's assassination has not changed despite the absurdities of the official account. Three fatal bullets in quick succession from a notoriously poor shot (Oswald) and the third to the front of the president's head, supposedly from Oswald perched in a high-rise building hundreds of feet to the rear. Give us a break.Fast forward to the summer of 2024. Two attempts have been made on the life of Republican candidate Donald Trump.
On both occasions, the attacks were carried out by American citizens. On July 13, Thomas Matthew Crooks was shot dead by Secret Service agents after he fired his assault rifle at Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania. On September 15, Ryan Routh was arrested for trying to kill Trump at his golf course in Florida. It's not clear what the shooters' motives were. But both incidents involve American citizens as would-be assassins.
Moreover, there are disturbing questions about the lax conduct of the state security services and bigger forces who might want Trump dead.
The first assassination attempt in Pennsylvania saw gaping lapses that allowed the shooter to breach the security perimeter. In the second case, the suspect had active ties with recruiting foreign mercenaries
for the NATO-backed Ukrainian regime and presumably U.S. intelligence networks.Yet this week, the U.S. intelligence services accuse Iran of plotting to kill Trump.
The story has been doing the rounds in the U.S. media for weeks, having first been reported by CNN shortly after the assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. The unsubstantiated Iranian connection smacks of a blatant distraction from possibly more homegrown culprits.Gullibly, Trump this week appeared to buy the accusations against Iran.
He threatened
to blow Iran to "smithereens" if he were president. This is while Trump has previously blamed his Democrat rivals for responsibility, pointing out how they have labelled him as a "threat to American democracy".There is no evidence from the U.S. spooks to substantiate their high-flown claims against Iran.
The accusations come at an extremely tense time when Israel is threatening to drag the Middle East into an all-out war with Lebanon and Iran. The latest U.S. intel accusations against Iran serve to give Israel a cover for its regional aggression.
Trump's unquestioning reaction to blame Iran is no doubt driven by his desire to act tough for electioneering gain. Threatening to blow a country to smithereens might play well with some voters.
No doubt, too, Trump is living out his own fears of Iranian revenge. He ordered the assassination in 2020 of Iran's top military commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.Tehran has never officially declared its intention to kill Trump out of revenge for Soleimani.
This week at the United Nations General Assembly, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian spoke of Iran not wanting war and of seeking diplomatic negotiations with the US to avoid further conflict in the Middle East. It would, therefore, be irrational for Tehran to jeopardize the region by engaging in a vendetta against a presidential candidate.
The fingering of Iran with allegations of plotting to assassinate Trump comes at a suspicious time.
The U.S. presidential race is heading to a tight finish, with the Democrat candidate Kamala Harris receiving endorsements from the Washington establishment, including former Republican administration officials. Harris is the deep-state favorite
to ensure the continuation of foreign policy goals of confronting Russia and China. Trump is too much of a maverick and unreliable for the powers-that-be. The stakes are high to make sure he does not get back to the White House, as far as the interests of the U.S. imperial planners are concerned.
His talk about cutting military aid to the Ukrainian regime and calls for a peace settlement are not what the military-intel-imperialist deep state wants.What if a third assassination attempt on Trump succeeds?
There are plenty of grounds to suspect that he could be taken out by "executive action" sanctioned by enemies within the U.S. power nexus
because of the high stakes of this election. The deep state needs to pursue confrontation with Russia and China to prop up waning American global power. The stakes could not be higher.
Against all the evidence of Trump being threatened by Americans who have nothing to do with Iran, there now emerges a false flag of an Iranian threat.One has to wonder if Iran is being set up as a patsy for eliminating an American presidential candidate.
