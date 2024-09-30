It's exactly that bad in our country, with a broken animatronic Halloween scarecrow popping in-and-out of the White House to yell incoherently at election campaign events for a putative successor too scared of the predicament she's in to think straight.— and if any of the leading actors on the scene really were,Hence, the brainless wish roiling through the NSC, State Department, and the various shadow councils of the intel emeriti to lob long-range missiles into Russia, apparently heedless of any consequences.In fact, the entire Democratic Party and its Deep State intel blob partners have melted down into a desperate mob of political criminals frantic to evade accounting for their acts. So then,for the sake of "social justice" and "equity."The Democrats of 2024 madethat their predecessors, the Jacobins, made in France back in 1794:Their insults derived from the age-old human impulse to demolish society due to life being unfair, later codified in Marxian doctrine, and then made into a play-book by Saul Alinsky (with annotations by Antonio Gramsci, Richard Cloward, and Frances Fox Piven).As the French Revolution ground on and on, by 1793 the Jacobins gained control of the Committee of Public Safety which actually carried out policy, while endless quarrels occupied the National Convention — the then-current legislative body.(Notice the Democrats' constant invoking of "safety" and "safe spaces" as a similar rhetorical device for justifying their deeds and cowing the public.)The Committee of Public Safety sought toand by killing as many of its political opponents as possible. Thus, the Reign of Terror when, for a whole year, heads rolled and rolled off the guillotine in the Place de la Concorde, usually without benefit of a trial. The ghoulish extravaganza of gore and death grossed-out those in the country who had not lost their minds.as the Jacobin boss, Robespierre, took to the rostrum in the Convention for the umpteenth time to denounce his enemies and announce new death sentences, members in the chamber commenced throwing food at him. That was the turning point, and it turned so hard and fast that France was amazed.and all its insane measures to wreck what was left of society after five years of revolution.because government these days is vastly larger and more complex, and the equivalent of the Committee of Public Safety is now a huge network of cadres toiling in scores of federal agencies and associated NGOs financed by those agencies (or by their billionaire henchmen such as George Soros, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and Reid Hoffman). Insane as they are, many public officials understand their culpability for the treasons and insults of recent years. They live in fear of prosecution and, short of that, of losing their cushy sinecures in the colossal bureaucracy that is bankrupting us.just as in France circa 1794.coming, as he does, from the rough and exacting world of property development, which is full of rough people in rough building trades using rough language.— the sheer idea that an actual person should be an executive-in-charge of a national polity — and it appears that a majority of the people in this land are finally sick of a faceless blob ruling madly from the shadows.to a party run by women with daddy issues and to their Marxist allies dogmatically bent on destroying the family (along with every other institution). As it happens,the Democrats and their blob cadres arewhile other nefarious parties attempt the wicked business. So far, no cigar.a surface-to-air missile at his airplane. . .a directed-energy weapon. . . a poisoned cheeseburger. . .?The candidate himself seems a little tinged these days with— who both went about their business trying to rescue our country from war and wickedness despite the threats against them.Do not fear.Meanwhile, you have to also wonder:Everyone in the party and the blob must know— beyond some ability for reciting parboiled slogans — nor much acquaintance with the workings of the world besides her dwindled wiles in political amour, and thatShe is left, finally, with no one to cheerlead for her but the harpies on The View and the degenerates on CNN and The New York Times who all know the score but are too invested in years of their own mendacity to even attempt to come clean.just before election day, affording her, supposedly, a magisterial prestige in the final leg of the race.If he exercises it on the eve of resignation and lets son Hunter, brothers James, Frank, and other family members (including himself) off the hook for their global money-grubbing exploits, it will only besmirch Ms. Harris by association.no matter how the election turns,Before we even get to that point, all you have to worry about are