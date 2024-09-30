© Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"Today is the first time we use specification proceedings under the DMA to guide Apple towards effective compliance with its interoperability obligations through constructive dialogue. Effective interoperability, for example with smartphones and their operating systems, plays an important role in this."

The US tech giant could face significant fines if it fails to make its operating systems accessible to competitors.Antitrust regulators at the European Commission launched specification proceedings against the US tech giant on Thursday.The bloc's watchdogs have demanded that Apple comply with theMargrethe Vestager, the EU's antitrust chief, said in a statement:The competition enforcer noted thatAccording to Reuters, the European Commission hopes to wrap up the proceedings within six months, by which time Apple is expected to comply with the rules and re-engineer its services.If Apple fails to step in line with the DMA rules, Bloomberg has reported that Brussels could launch a formal probe, potentially leading toApple has responded by stating thatThe California-based company has also warned thatand give "bad actors more ways to access their devices and data."