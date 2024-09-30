© nicolamargaret/Getty Images

"Borrowing was up by over £3 billion last month on 2023's figure, and was the third highest August borrowing on record."

"When we came into office, we inherited an economy that wasn't working for working people. Today's data shows the highest August borrowing on record, outside the pandemic. Debt is 100% of GDP, the highest level since the 1960s."

"The UK's fiscal position remains challenging and could deteriorate further over the remainder of the year. The government will likely have to increase spending over the next few months, due to a combination of accepting the recommendations for higher pay increases from public sector pay boards and non-labor cost overruns across a range of government departments."

Government borrowing has reached 100% of the country's GDP, according to the Office for National Statistics.of the country's annual economic output and is atthe Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Friday.surged to £13.7 billion ($18.2 billion) in August,according to the ONS. Its chief economist Grant Fitzner said:The data reflects the alarming state of public finances left by the Conservatives, according to Treasury Chief Secretary Darren Jones. He warned that the Labor Party would have to make "tough decisions" to rebuild the economy:According tothe chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club:earlier warned that- ruling out, however, increases in rates of income, corporation, and value-added taxes.introduced by former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the peak of the cost-of-living-crisis,as part of a plan to reduce borrowing.