Helene weakened to a Category 1 hurricane early on Friday with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), but it left a deadly trail of destruction in both states.
More than 55 million people in the US have been placed under some form of weather alert.
As of Friday morning, broadcaster ABC reported two deaths in Georgia's Wheeler County, while Florida confirmed one death, after a sign fell on a car on a highway in Tampa City.
The hurricane made landfall in northwestern Florida as a Category 4 storm as forecasters warned that the enormous system could create a "nightmare" storm surge and bring dangerous winds and rain across much of the southeastern US.
Helene was moving rapidly inland after making landfall, with the risk of tornadoes continuing in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and southern North Carolina, forecasters said.
"Helene continues to produce catastrophic winds that are now pushing into southern Georgia," the NHC said in an update on Friday. "Persons should not leave their shelters and remain in place through the passage of these life-threatening conditions."
Florida state authorities provided buses to evacuate people from the Big Bend area, home to about 832,000 people, and taking them to shelters in the state capital, Tallahassee.
Officials in Florida urged residents to heed mandatory evacuation orders or face life-threatening conditions ahead of the hurricane's landfall.
"EVERYONE along the Florida Big Bend coast is at risk of potentially catastrophic storm surge," the NHC said on social media.
States of emergency were also declared in Virginia and Alabama, as the NHC warned that much of the southeast could experience power outages, toppled trees and intense flooding
In the southern Appalachian mountains, the National Weather Service has warned the region could be hit with landslides and flooding not seen in more than a century.
"This will be one of the most significant weather events to happen in the western portions of the area in the modern era," it said.
Only three Gulf hurricanes since 1988 - Irma in 2017, Wilma in 2005, and Opal in 1995 - have been bigger than Helene's predicted size, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, The Associated Press news agency reported.
Given the nature of Helene, she moved quickly inland and then dropped a shitstorm of rain upon the Appalachia hills.
Let me share this bit of evidence of how the river rose in my getaway place:
[Link] - I hope that link "works" - but serious "flood level" is at 14 feet (in the "light magenta" coloring) and the peak level reached was over 21 feet. That is what is referred to as a "serious flood".
So anybody dismissed the energy of Helene or claimed it was a "nothing burger" is a fool.
I'm planning on getting back to the getaway place via the high bridge which is now apparently opened again and I don't care if there is power there - I have a generator and I have some plants still growing there, and I'm gonna be back there soon, but in the ole days when a storm causing this much damage occurred - well - eff me even Bush went to New Orleans after Katrina in 2005, but nowadays DC is full of broken sticks and delaware dimwits with dementia and they live in dreamland and seems as if the federal gubment folks just don't give a shit.
eff them - billions upon billions of damage has occurred, but best to build back without federal support - cause fuck the feds - this country is in deep trouble. No doubt on that - tis proven.