Crisis in the energy sector

"Energy resilience is one of our biggest challenges this fall and winter. We've successfully survived three heating seasons, but the upcoming winter may be the toughest yet."

"We need to prepare for a difficult winter. Unfortunately, it will really be more difficult than the previous one. Nevertheless, we must try to establish autonomous energy supply systems. For our part, we will do everything to make sure that that is not needed."

"I have different data. Perhaps hundreds [of facilities] were built in the last two to three days; but I know the figure is actually around 60 megawatts."

"If just one station stops operating in freezing temperatures - or two stations in the current [mild] weather - we will definitely face a blackout. There are no other options. A large part of the country could be left without power."

The consequences of strikes

"Take the Tripoli Power Plant as an example - how would you do this? The only option would be to build it from scratch, which would require three times the investment. No amount of money [Kiev has] would cover that."

"I tried to establish direct communication [with the authorities], but Prime Minister Denis Shmigal declined to communicate."

"Today, 85% of the facilities that should be protected by Ukrenergo are already protected."

"A [positive] scenario would involve winter temperatures ranging from 5-15 degrees Celsius, and no new strikes. This [scenario] is possible, but we recognize that it is purely theoretical."

Ukraine's energy system is facing collapse this winter. According to the most optimistic forecasts, by November power outages lasting several hours will be common, and by December and January, lengthy blackouts may cause problems ranging from water supply disruptions to reduced production in various sectors of the economy.

Why is the country's energy system on the brink of collapse, and what lies in store?Ukraine could be on the verge of a point of no return. Various estimates suggest thatmeaning it faces major challenges to adequately prepare for the upcoming winter. Which can be biting in this part of Eastern Europe.Back in August, Kiev'swarned that this winter would be the toughest yet, due to power outages. Since then, the situation has only worsened.The ensuing damage lednamely, Adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostislav Shurma and the CEO of the electricity transmission operator Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritskiy.Ukrainian officials have openly criticized their government over what they claim are inadequate preparations for the winter. said a few weeks ago:among the largest in Europe. However, by the start of this year, it had dropped below 20 gigawatts, and by July - according to the Financial Times.Galushchenko also admitted that current production levels won't allow the country to comfortably survive the colder months.Currently, Ukraine is struggling to even partially solve these issues.the country facesthat could cover the deficit. In June, the EU's electricity export capacity had already hit its limit . There are ongoing discussions with neighboring Moldova about obtaining electricity in exchange for gas supplies. However, this plan seems ineffective given the projected lengthy power outages. The volume of exported electricity will clearly fall short of the demand.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently pledged an additional โ‚ฌ100 million ($110 million) to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure. However, this amount is insufficient to solve all the issues.Zelensky announced a plan to construct new energy facilities with a total capacity of one gigawatt by the end of the year. However, according to former Kudritskiy, only 6% of this plan has been implemented so far. He said Ukraine's electricity shortage is not only due to strikes on energy infrastructure.a member of the Verkhovna Rada's (Ukrainian Parliament) Committee on Energy and Housing Services, warned at the Yuzhnoukrainskaya and Khmelnitskaya Nuclear Power Plants (NPP)or approximately 6% of total electricity generation.According todirector of energy programs at the Razumkov Center,could lead to large-scale blackouts for consumers, potentially as soon as this month.echoed the concerns. He warned thatduring the winter could trigger widespread blackouts across the country.According to Kharchenko, Ukrainians can expecteven without new large-scale attacks on energy infrastructure.Strana.ua has reported that the situation currently varies in different regions. While in Kiev and Odessa power outages last 4-6 hours a day, in cities like Lviv there are currently no outages.after Russia's strikes on August 26, when 127 missiles and 99 drones were launched at energy infrastructure, evenPrior to that, Ukrenergo officials reported that there would be no outages for the next three months and even announced plans to resume electricity exports to EU countries. However, following the missile attack, the country again faced extensive power interruptions - from emergency blackouts to scheduled power outages.According to recent estimates by the Kiev School of Economics, the cost to Ukraine's energy infrastructure from the bombing hasBeyond financial losses,Some cannot be rebuilt, and for others, reconstruction will take considerable time. For example, in March, all energy blocks of the Burshtinskaya Thermal Power Plant in Ivano-Frankovsk region were damaged, while in April, the Tripolskaya Thermal Power Plant in Kiev region was destroyed.Due to this, Ukrainian authorities have considered relocating energy networks underground. However, experts say that it would be impossible to bury and operate the now-destroyed facilities. Inna Sovsun said Experts agree that above-ground distribution points - i.e., transformer substations and power transmission systems - are the Achilles' heel of Ukraine's energy sector.According toreinforcing the country's major energy facilities would require an investment ofbut only 10% of that amount has been allocated so far. Maxim Shkil, CEO of Avtostrada, added thatwhich requires significant investment. Meanwhile, energy companies are forced to allocate their already dwindling resources toward repairing damaged infrastructure.Nevertheless, Shmigal has insisted that the government is actively addressing these issues and is doing its best to protect the energy infrastructure. He said:High-ranking officials agree that the state of Ukraine's energy sector this winter will largely depend on the intensity of attacks on the country's energy facilities.Energy Minister Galushchenko said ***Residential areas are expected to bear the brunt of these outages,Consequently, the authorities are advising ordinary Ukrainians to acquire generators and gas heaters."All this will definitely come in handy if the situation turns out to be as dire as we predict," said Sovsun.