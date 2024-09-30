Ukraine could be on the verge of a point of no return. Various estimates suggest that the country has lost from 50% to 80% of its electricity generation capacity, meaning it faces major challenges to adequately prepare for the upcoming winter. Which can be biting in this part of Eastern Europe.
Back in August, Kiev's Energy Minister German Galushchenko warned that this winter would be the toughest yet, due to power outages. Since then, the situation has only worsened. Ukraine suffered one of the most severe strikes on its energy infrastructure, late last month. The ensuing damage led Vladimir Zelensky to dismiss key energy sector officials - namely, Adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine Rostislav Shurma and the CEO of the electricity transmission operator Ukrenergo, Vladimir Kudritskiy.
Ukrainian officials have openly criticized their government over what they claim are inadequate preparations for the winter.
Crisis in the energy sector
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal said a few weeks ago:
"Energy resilience is one of our biggest challenges this fall and winter. We've successfully survived three heating seasons, but the upcoming winter may be the toughest yet."The country's domestic energy production in 2022 amounted to 55 gigawatts, among the largest in Europe. However, by the start of this year, it had dropped below 20 gigawatts, and by July - to a mere 9 gigawatts, according to the Financial Times.
Galushchenko also admitted that current production levels won't allow the country to comfortably survive the colder months.
"We need to prepare for a difficult winter. Unfortunately, it will really be more difficult than the previous one. Nevertheless, we must try to establish autonomous energy supply systems. For our part, we will do everything to make sure that that is not needed."Currently, Ukraine is struggling to even partially solve these issues.
Firstly, the country faces a shortage of electricity imports that could cover the deficit. In June, the EU's electricity export capacity had already hit its limit. There are ongoing discussions with neighboring Moldova about obtaining electricity in exchange for gas supplies. However, this plan seems ineffective given the projected lengthy power outages. The volume of exported electricity will clearly fall short of the demand.
Secondly, Kiev is counting on financial support from its Western allies. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently pledged an additional €100 million ($110 million) to help restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure. However, this amount is insufficient to solve all the issues.
Thirdly, Zelensky announced a plan to construct new energy facilities with a total capacity of one gigawatt by the end of the year. However, according to former Kudritskiy, only 6% of this plan has been implemented so far. He said:
"I have different data. Perhaps hundreds [of facilities] were built in the last two to three days; but I know the figure is actually around 60 megawatts."Ukraine's electricity shortage is not only due to strikes on energy infrastructure. Scheduled maintenance and malfunctioning nuclear power plants (NPPs) have also played a role in the crisis. Inna Sovsun, a member of the Verkhovna Rada's (Ukrainian Parliament) Committee on Energy and Housing Services, warned that recent breakdowns at the Yuzhnoukrainskaya and Khmelnitskaya Nuclear Power Plants (NPP) deprived the country of 800 megawatts of power, or approximately 6% of total electricity generation.
According to Vladimir Omelchenko, director of energy programs at the Razumkov Center, the failure of just one NPP reactor could lead to large-scale blackouts for consumers, potentially as soon as this month.
Alexander Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center, echoed the concerns. He warned that damage to even one high-voltage NPP substation during the winter could trigger widespread blackouts across the country.
"If just one station stops operating in freezing temperatures - or two stations in the current [mild] weather - we will definitely face a blackout. There are no other options. A large part of the country could be left without power."According to Kharchenko, Ukrainians can expect power outages lasting 8-10 hours a day even without new large-scale attacks on energy infrastructure. Major cities such as Kiev, Odessa, and Kharkov are likely to suffer the most.
Strana.ua has reported that the situation currently varies in different regions. While in Kiev and Odessa power outages last 4-6 hours a day, in cities like Lviv there are currently no outages.
The consequences of strikes
The situation in Ukraine dramatically worsened after Russia's strikes on August 26, when 127 missiles and 99 drones were launched at energy infrastructure, even damaging the Kiev Hydroelectric Station. Prior to that, Ukrenergo officials reported that there would be no outages for the next three months and even announced plans to resume electricity exports to EU countries. However, following the missile attack, the country again faced extensive power interruptions - from emergency blackouts to scheduled power outages.
In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said that Russian Aerospace Forces had damaged 80% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure using precision-guided munitions.
According to recent estimates by the Kiev School of Economics, the cost to Ukraine's energy infrastructure from the bombing has exceeded $56 billion.
Beyond financial losses, Ukraine has also lost important infrastructure facilities. Some cannot be rebuilt, and for others, reconstruction will take considerable time. For example, in March, all energy blocks of the Burshtinskaya Thermal Power Plant in Ivano-Frankovsk region were damaged, while in April, the Tripolskaya Thermal Power Plant in Kiev region was destroyed.
Due to this, Ukrainian authorities have considered relocating energy networks underground. However, experts say that it would be impossible to bury and operate the now-destroyed facilities. Inna Sovsun said:
"Take the Tripoli Power Plant as an example - how would you do this? The only option would be to build it from scratch, which would require three times the investment. No amount of money [Kiev has] would cover that."Experts agree that above-ground distribution points - i.e., transformer substations and power transmission systems - are the Achilles' heel of Ukraine's energy sector.
According to former Ukrenergo CEO Kudritskiy, reinforcing the country's major energy facilities would require an investment of about 100 billion hryvnia ($2.4 billion), but only 10% of that amount has been allocated so far. Maxim Shkil, CEO of Avtostrada, added that the government owes construction companies over 8.7 billion hryvnia for building defense structures.
"I tried to establish direct communication [with the authorities], but Prime Minister Denis Shmigal declined to communicate."Currently, Ukraine's energy facilities are only protected from drone debris, but not from direct ballistic missile strikes, which requires significant investment. Meanwhile, energy companies are forced to allocate their already dwindling resources toward repairing damaged infrastructure.
Nevertheless, Shmigal has insisted that the government is actively addressing these issues and is doing its best to protect the energy infrastructure. He said:
"Today, 85% of the facilities that should be protected by Ukrenergo are already protected."High-ranking officials agree that the state of Ukraine's energy sector this winter will largely depend on the intensity of attacks on the country's energy facilities. Few doubt that Russia's strikes will continue, since they weaken the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), deplete Ukraine's air defense systems, and destabilize the economy, including its industrial capacity.
Energy Minister Galushchenko said:
"A [positive] scenario would involve winter temperatures ranging from 5-15 degrees Celsius, and no new strikes. This [scenario] is possible, but we recognize that it is purely theoretical."***
Ukraine's energy system is facing collapse this winter. According to the most optimistic forecasts, by November power outages lasting several hours will be common, and by December and January, lengthy blackouts may cause problems ranging from water supply disruptions to reduced production in various sectors of the economy.Residential areas are expected to bear the brunt of these outages, as priority will be given to powering industrial enterprises and strategic infrastructure. Consequently, the authorities are advising ordinary Ukrainians to acquire generators and gas heaters.
"All this will definitely come in handy if the situation turns out to be as dire as we predict," said Sovsun.
Yes 'General Winter' will bring a dose of reality to Ukraine.