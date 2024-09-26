© Courtesy of the filmmakersChristopher Mellon and filmmaker James Fox in 'The Program.'
The feature, which will be screened for buyers, will focus on the bipartisan congressional effort to uncover government knowledge about UFOs/UAPs.
As the conversation around UFOs/UAPs continues to heat up on Capitol Hill, documentarian James Fox has set his next feature on the subject.
Fox directs The Program
, which is described as exploring "the unprecedented bipartisan congressional effort to uncover what intelligence agencies really know about UFOs, now referred to as UAP." In July 2023, three former Pentagon officials testified about their experience with or sightings of UFOs/ UAPs, and the U.S. Senate introduced the bipartisan UAP Disclosure Act. Earlier this month, it was reported that the Senate Armed Services Committee
is looking to hold a UFO hearing after the elections in November.
The doc, narrated by Peter Coyote, will include extensive interviews with insiders, experts and politicians
. Christopher Mellon, the former deputy assistant secretary of defense for intelligence, and Stanford University's Dr. Gary Nolan, will be among those who appear in the doc. Also set are Jason Sands, a master sergeant in the United States Air Force; Craig Lindsay, formerly of Scotland's Royal Air Force Office; and Nick Pope, formerly of the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense. Among others, Andre Carson, Sen. Harry Reid and Rep. Tim Burchett are interviewed, along with Kirk McConnell, who previously held a position in Senate Armed Services Committee.
Fox and Lance Mungia produced the doc, with Jim Martin and Henry Marx of Lab 9 Films executive producing. Verve Ventures is handling sales, with the doc set to screen for buyers.
"I've been making films on the topic of UFOs (now referred to as UAP) since the early 1990s. I never thought I'd live to see the day when high level military officials would testify under oath to a bipartisan group of lawmakers that the United States government has been hiding definitive proof that we are not alone.
The program lays out a very compelling case that disclosure is upon us," said Fox, who was behind previous docs The Phenomenon
and Moment of Contact
.
Added Martin and Marx: "We are thrilled to bring James Fox's most powerful work, The Program
, to the widest possible audience. This film is banging on the door of UFO disclosure, demanding the attention and conversation it deserves."
The conversation about UFOs/UAPs is heating up as top officials continue to share their stories. Recently, Jay Stratton
, the former director of the U.S. government's secretive Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, struck a memoir deal with HarperCollins. Last month, Luis Elizondo — the former head of the Pentagon's program investigating UFOs/ UAPs — released the book Imminent: Inside the Pentagon's Hunt for UFOs
, which became a New York Times
best-seller.
Clif High in one of his latest presentations indicates we will see some technology disclosure in the next 45 days. We will see.