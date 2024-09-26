© Bruce Yuanyue Bi/Getty Images

"The Spanish government expresses its deep dismay and condemnation of the Israeli bombardment of southern and eastern Lebanon today, which has left hundreds dead, in response to Hezbollah's attacks on Israel over the weekend. The spiral of violence must stop.



"War must be avoided at all costs. An immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza is absolutely necessary to reduce regional tension."

Spain has denounced the Israeli bombardment of Lebanon and called for a ceasefire in Gaza, after reports that more than 350 people have been killed.the Foreign Ministry, in Madrid on Monday evening, said:Spain called on all parties toaccording to the unofficial translation provided by the ministry.Months-long exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah escalated last week, when thousands of pagers and other communications devices used by the Lebanese group simultaneously exploded, killing at least 37 people and injuring an estimated 3,000, including children. On Friday,Hezbollah responded with a fusillade of missiles into northern Israel on Sunday and another on Monday afternoon, as Israeli jets struck Beirut and the Bekaa Valley. The Lebanese Health Ministry has reportedAmong the casualties were 42 women and 24 children, the authorities said.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called on the Lebanese civilians to "get out of harm's way" and not let Hezbollah use them as "human shields.""Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes," Netanyahu said in a video message in English.Israel and Hezbollah had been trading low-intensity missile fire and airstrikes since last October, while the IDF focused its main effort on "eradicating" Hamas in Gaza. The Palestinian group's October 7 raids are blamed for the deaths of some 1,200 Israelis. More than 41,000 Palestinians in the enclave have been killed in Israeli military operations since then.