Expectations should be lowered for a so-called 'victory plan' that Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is presenting to the US and other allies this week in New York, Western officials have told Bloomberg.People familiar with Zelensky's conversations with his foreign leaders do not believe that the much-hyped scheme can deliver a breakthrough in the conflict with Russia, the agency reported on Tuesday., one source noted, while another described the initiative as nothing more than a "wish list."regarding the outcome of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Bloomberg stressed.According to the agency's sources, at least one ally has suggested that it is "time for a new round of outreach" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, either by Zelensky or by Ukraine's foreign backers.Another official claimed that the West is still eager to support Kiev for as long as necessary - but that it needs clarification from the Ukrainian leader as to what peace with Moscow might look like.The 'victory plan' has not been made available to the public, but the Sunday Times reported that it isWestern security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO's principle of collective defense, a continuation of Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk Region to serve as a territorial bargaining chip, deliveries of "specific" advanced weapons by foreign backers, and international financial aid for Ukraine.In an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Zelensky claimed that "that we are closer to peace than we think." However, he stressed that his scheme "is not about negotiation with Russia," but about "the strengthening of Ukraine."In his address to the UN Security Council later in the day, the Ukraine leader reiterated that the conflict "cannot be calmed by talks" and that Moscow "can only be forced into peace."While in New York, Zelensky is planning to discuss his 'victory plan' with US President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and both presidential contenders - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week the Russian leadership so far cannot properly evaluate the Ukrainian leader's initiative because there is not enough reliable information about it. On Tuesday, Peskov reiterated that".