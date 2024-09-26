People familiar with Zelensky's conversations with his foreign leaders do not believe that the much-hyped scheme can deliver a breakthrough in the conflict with Russia, the agency reported on Tuesday.
The 'victory plan' does not include any "real surprises" and is not a game-changer, one source noted, while another described the initiative as nothing more than a "wish list."
"The gloomy assessment of the plan underscores a deepening sense of pessimism among allied nations" regarding the outcome of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, Bloomberg stressed.
According to the agency's sources, at least one ally has suggested that it is "time for a new round of outreach" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, either by Zelensky or by Ukraine's foreign backers.
Another official claimed that the West is still eager to support Kiev for as long as necessary - but that it needs clarification from the Ukrainian leader as to what peace with Moscow might look like.
The 'victory plan' has not been made available to the public, but the Sunday Times reported that it is based on four clauses: Western security guarantees for Ukraine, similar to NATO's principle of collective defense, a continuation of Kiev's incursion into Russia's Kursk Region to serve as a territorial bargaining chip, deliveries of "specific" advanced weapons by foreign backers, and international financial aid for Ukraine.
Comment: That plan basically ask for NATO protection, continued attack on Kursk (even though that has failed massively), more weapons and more money. All of which sounds like a drug inspired wish list from Zelensky and his team disconnected from reality.
In an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Zelensky claimed that "that we are closer to peace than we think." However, he stressed that his scheme "is not about negotiation with Russia," but about "the strengthening of Ukraine."
In his address to the UN Security Council later in the day, the Ukraine leader reiterated that the conflict "cannot be calmed by talks" and that Moscow "can only be forced into peace."
While in New York, Zelensky is planning to discuss his 'victory plan' with US President Joe Biden, members of Congress, and both presidential contenders - Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Comment: Donald Trump does not appear to wish for a meeting with Zelensky.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier this week the Russian leadership so far cannot properly evaluate the Ukrainian leader's initiative because there is not enough reliable information about it. On Tuesday, Peskov reiterated that the conflict will only end when Moscow achieves all the goals of its military operation "one way or another".
