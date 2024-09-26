Shadow of Ezra:
Full Text:The truth is, Diddy was one of them — he was part of the Obama orbit, running in the same circles, befriending all the same people. Everyone knew who he was and what disgusting stuff he was up to. So, why did they decide to destroy him? Maybe Mr. Diddy fell off the progressive wagon or threatened to expose the wrong person in some misguided fit of rage. In the end, they likely decided it was safer to bring him down "Epstein-style" than let him keep his power. That's likely what happened with Harvey Weinstein too, a convicted rapist who Michelle Obama called a "wonderful human being," a "good friend," and a "powerhouse." He probably stepped out of line, and they had to take him down as well.
After the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest and indictment of Sean Combs, also known as "Diddy," the music industry has been rocked by a series of major resignations.
These departures are allegedly tied to claims that the infamous "freak offs" were actually organized and funded by some of the most powerful CEOs in the music world.
It's just very curious how the Obamas were "good friends" with two of the most notorious woman abusers of all time, and they did nothing to stop it.
Even the liberal cat ladies over at Snopes couldn't hide the truth about Michelle and Harvey.
Don't be surprised, folks. These are the dregs who the left calls their friends and allies — folks like Harvey Weinstein, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and other abusers and traffickers. This isn't just about some random photo snapped at a fancy gala with Obama and an accused and convicted rapist. No, these are deep connections, real friendships, and alliances working together behind the scenes. This is who the Obamas, Clintons, and the rest of the elites truly are at their core. And that should disgust and scare every American.
Daily Mail:
Images of Barack Obama laughing with Diddy have resurfaced on X amid the disgraced rap mogul's sex trafficking arrest."Vote or Die" was Diddy's claim to fame — a campaign that pushed young people to vote with brute-force rhetoric. Fitting, isn't it, for a man accused of being a cruel slavemaster who forced women to do unspeakable things — things everyone knew about but said nothing about. Right, Barack?
The producer's indictment has sent shockwaves through the political world, with the many smiling images he took with powerful figures, also including Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, coming back to haunt celebrities this week.
When it came to Obama, the future president first crossed paths with Diddy in 2004 when the music mogul rallied support for Democrats ahead of that year's DNC.
In 2004, this saw Diddy interview both Obama - then a candidate for the senate in Illinois - and Hillary Clinton.
Footage of his brief interview with Obama circulated widely this week after Diddy's arrest on sex crime charges, in which Obama praised the rapper's efforts 'because he doesn't have to do this.'
'This is part of what is important about giving back,' the young Obama said.
Their exchange appeared jovial, as Diddy made fun of Obama sweating at the convention as he said he 'wanted to apologize for not sweating' while Obama jokingly padded his head with a napkin.
Diddy would go on to support Obama's successful run for the White House in 2008, including hosting a 'Last Chance for Change' rally for the then-candidate in Florida days before the election.
Similarly as with Obama, conservatives leapt on an old Kamala Harris tweet in the wake of Diddy's arrest where she praised the disgraced rap mogul.
However, the left never gets the same treatment because the media knows these Tinsel Town perverts and despicable bad guys are in cahoots with Dems — and that's just fine by their standards.
And sadly, this manipulative behavior is classic for self-righteous, insufferable elitists. They point fingers at President Trump and his supporters, painting us as the dregs of humanity, all while staying silent when their own friends are caught raping, trafficking, abusing, and enslaving women. But, of course, they're the "good guys" — the ones fighting for so-called truth, justice, and the American way. The actual truth is, they aren't even hypocrites. To be a hypocrite, you have to actually care about something in the first place, and these people don't. People like the Obamas are master manipulators who treat deception like a sport. It's like "The Hunger Games," where the gilded elites sit on their thrones, playing twisted perverted games for their own amusement, only to then mockingly pose as the arbiters of progressive acceptance, women's rights, and decency. Imagine how elites like Michelle and Barry Obama and their Hollywood friends must laugh at the gullible, clueless peasants in private...
But yeah, it really is weird how the Obamas are so close to two of the biggest women abusers in modern history...
Reader Comments
