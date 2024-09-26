© Revolver News

After the U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest and indictment of Sean Combs, also known as "Diddy," the music industry has been rocked by a series of major resignations.



These departures are allegedly tied to claims that the infamous "freak offs" were actually organized and funded by some of the most powerful CEOs in the music world.

Images of Barack Obama laughing with Diddy have resurfaced on X amid the disgraced rap mogul's sex trafficking arrest.



The producer's indictment has sent shockwaves through the political world, with the many smiling images he took with powerful figures, also including Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, coming back to haunt celebrities this week.



When it came to Obama, the future president first crossed paths with Diddy in 2004 when the music mogul rallied support for Democrats ahead of that year's DNC.



In 2004, this saw Diddy interview both Obama - then a candidate for the senate in Illinois - and Hillary Clinton.



Footage of his brief interview with Obama circulated widely this week after Diddy's arrest on sex crime charges, in which Obama praised the rapper's efforts 'because he doesn't have to do this.'



'This is part of what is important about giving back,' the young Obama said.



Their exchange appeared jovial, as Diddy made fun of Obama sweating at the convention as he said he 'wanted to apologize for not sweating' while Obama jokingly padded his head with a napkin.



Diddy would go on to support Obama's successful run for the White House in 2008, including hosting a 'Last Chance for Change' rally for the then-candidate in Florida days before the election.



Similarly as with Obama, conservatives leapt on an old Kamala Harris tweet in the wake of Diddy's arrest where she praised the disgraced rap mogul.

Isn't it strange how Barry and Michelle Obama are so closely tied — in friendship and lifestyle — to convicted rapists and accused slavemasters and traffickers? That's the question many people are asking again as we witness the downfall of Obama's good friend, Sean "Diddy" Combs.The truth is, Diddy was one of them — he was part of the Obama orbit, running in the same circles, befriending all the same people. Everyone knew who he was and what disgusting stuff he was up to. So, why did they decide to destroy him? Maybe Mr. Diddy fell off the progressive wagon or threatened to expose the wrong person in some misguided fit of rage. In the end, they likely decided it was safer to bring him down "Epstein-style" than let him keep his power. That's likely what happened with Harvey Weinstein too, a convicted rapist who Michelle Obama called a "wonderful human being," a "good friend," and a "powerhouse." He probably stepped out of line, and they had to take him down as well.It's just very curious how the Obamas were "good friends" with two of the most notorious woman abusers of all time, and they did nothing to stop it.Even the liberal cat ladies over at Snopes couldn't hide the truth about Michelle and Harvey.Michelle Obama praised Harvey Weinstein, and no, it wasn't some "deep fake" video, no matter how much liberals and the media wished it were. What's even worse is that she knew exactly who he was when she did it. Everyone did. Harvey Weinstein's vile behavior was Hollywood's worst-kept secret. Everybody knew what he was up to, but they kept quiet — either because they were too weak to speak out, complicit in the cover-up, or part of the filthy lifestyle themselves, or maybe all three reasons rolled up in one?Don't be surprised, folks. These are the dregs who the left calls their friends and allies — folks like Harvey Weinstein, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and other abusers and traffickers. This isn't just about some random photo snapped at a fancy gala with Obama and an accused and convicted rapist. No, these are deep connections, real friendships, and alliances working together behind the scenes. This is who the Obamas, Clintons, and the rest of the elites truly are at their core. And that should disgust and scare every American.But it's not just the Obamas. Their good friends, like the Clintons and Oprah, are also floating in the same circles as these well-known perverts and woman abusers.The friendship between Barry and Diddy was a long-standing one, built on loyalty. And let's be clear: Diddy's disgusting lifestyle and infamous "parties" weren't exactly hidden secrets. But why would Obama ever call him out? He was getting money and PR from him. If hundreds of women had to suffer as a result, so be it. It was worth it, right, Barack?"Vote or Die" was Diddy's claim to fame — a campaign that pushed young people to vote with brute-force rhetoric. Fitting, isn't it, for a man accused of being a cruel slavemaster who forced women to do unspeakable things — things everyone knew about but said nothing about. Right, Barack?What's truly incredible is that when the truth finally comes out like it is now, the mainstream media barely mentions these deep, long-standing ties between left-wing elites and sick Hollywood perverts. But if President Trump so much as stood within five feet of one of these abusers, it was wall-to-wall news coverage for days, with relentless demands for him to comment and disavow.And sadly, this manipulative behavior is classic for self-righteous, insufferable elitists. They point fingers at President Trump and his supporters, painting us as the dregs of humanity, all while staying silent when their own friends are caught raping, trafficking, abusing, and enslaving women. But, of course, they're the "good guys" — the ones fighting for so-called truth, justice, and the American way. The actual truth is, they aren't even hypocrites. To be a hypocrite, you have to actually care about something in the first place, and these people don't. People like the Obamas are master manipulators who treat deception like a sport. It's like "The Hunger Games," where the gilded elites sit on their thrones, playing twisted perverted games for their own amusement, only to then mockingly pose as the arbiters of progressive acceptance, women's rights, and decency. Imagine how elites like Michelle and Barry Obama and their Hollywood friends must laugh at the gullible, clueless peasants in private...But yeah, it really is weird how the Obamas are so close to two of the biggest women abusers in modern history...