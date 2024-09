© Unknown

The German Government should consider whether criminal prosecution or other types of penalties are possible based on the definition of disinformation.

Preserving freedom of speech is important to us. Nevertheless, the creation and dissemination of disinformation has to be deterred and the perpetrators' sense of wrongdoing heightened.

They [the online platforms] must use 50% of this budget to ensure that, once a month, every user is shown a post explaining disinformation, which works like a timed ad. (The post must be viewed for a certain amount of time and only then can be closed.)

"The formulation of 'minimum legal requirements' which oblige the platforms to programme their algorithms in such a way that possible disinformation is not disseminated and not recommended to users".

A German "Citizens Council" has submitted recommendations to the German Ministry of the Interior calling, among other things,The council was assembled by theitself, and it was tasked with formulating recommendations on how best to combat "disinformation".The project as a whole, known asincluded both a "council" of 120 German citizens, ostensibly selected to represent the diversity of German society, and an online survey. The "Citizens Report" which was handed over to Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser on September 12th (see photo above), includes a recommendation titled:The text (p.37) reads:The "justification" of the proposed measure continues:The "Citizens Council" also recommends supplementing the EU's Digital Services Act, the centrepiece of the EU's efforts to suppress 'disinformation',which would requireAmong others,have been designated as VLOPs by the European Commission.The relevant text (p.32) says:The remaining 50% of the budget is to be contributed to an, which is discussed elsewhere in the document.Furthermore, the relevant section proposes:The Bertelsmann Foundation is affiliated with the privately-owned German media conglomerate Bertelsmann. Indeed, under the ownership structure created by the late Reinhard Mohn, the foundation itself became the majority owner of the corporation, with the Mohn family retaining a minority stake.