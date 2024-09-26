© File/Getty Images

"The number of assets have gone way up. It's air, surface and subsurface that the Russians are employing, but they're doing it much more in a joint capacity with China than they've ever done. They're clearly escalatory."

Washington has sent additional forces to the region amid an uptick in Russian and Chinese activity, the outlet says.Politico reported on Friday.The outlet noted that over the past month, the US has redeployed numerous assets - including the destroyer USS Sterett. In addition,Business Insider reported last week that the deployment included elements of theto keep an eye on Sino-Russian naval exercises.(R-Alaska) sounded the alarm over an uptick in Russian and Chinese military activities:Meanwhile,(D-Rhode Island) suggested that Russia's military activities come as a response to Washington's support for Kiev in its conflict with Moscow. "I think they're probably also trying to send a message to their own country," he said.On September 15, the Russian Defense Ministry saidnot far from Alaska to practice "carrying out air strikes with air-launched cruise missiles on key facilities of a simulated enemy" while being escorted by several fighter jets.In July, officials in Moscow announced that Russian and Chinese bombers were on a joint patrol mission in the same area. They stated that the planes complied with all international aviation regulations while being shadowed by fighter jets from unnamed foreign countries.On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov vowed that Moscow would protect its interests in the Arctic, saying that NATO nations appear to be eyeing expansion into the region.