The vote left France deadlocked and with a hung parliament consisting of three roughly equal blocs - the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, the center, headed by Macron's Renaissance party, and the far-right National Rally. Although no party won a majority, the NFP coalition secured the most seats, which was seen as providing a mandate to present its candidate for prime minister.
However, Macron refused to appoint the NFP's choice, Lucie Castets, triggering accusations that he "denies democracy." Earlier this month, meanwhile, Macron nominated Barnier, from the center-right Republicans party, for the post.
Barnier failed to form a government quickly and when he finally announced a new cabinet on Saturday, it included only one left-wing politician, Didier Migaud, as justice minister. The rest mostly comprised centrists and right-wingers.
The protesters saw this as an act of "disrespect" for the left-wing alliance's electoral victory and democracy as a whole, according to numerous placards seen on the streets on Saturday. Activists waved flags and signs reading "Rule by idiots" and "Impeachment for Macron," and called for the president's resignation. Some wore Macron masks topped with a crown, accusing the French leader of trying to become a "president-monarch" by attempting a "coup de force" with Barnier's appointment.
Comment: The left made a deal with Macron's party at the second round of the elections to deprive Le Pen's party from securing outright victory. Now they realised that Macron and his party just used them as useful idiots to stay in power. Will they learn the lessons?
Footage also showed demonstrators chanting slogans denouncing the Macron-Barnier government and calling for the people to mobilize against them and defend their right to choose their leaders.
"We are here to reiterate that we will never give in, that we will never accept the anti-democratic power grab by the president of the republic," one demonstrator stated.
"Macron no longer has any legitimacy in power... The French people voted, and it was clear that the NFP was in the lead. But [Macron] took as prime minister one of the group that received the fewest votes," another protester explained.
The largest demonstration was in Paris, where organizers claimed up to 40,000 people took part. Protests also took place in Lyon, Nantes, Marseille, Bordeaux, Angouleme, and Strasbourg.
In addition to the popular discontent, France's new government faces a slew of problems, from sorting out tax policy to fixing the budget crisis. Many experts warn that an added challenge will be to actually manage to push legislation through a highly fractured parliament.
Comment: The demonstrations were small considering that Macron basically totally did away with democracy and held the French voters in contempt. The appointed French prime minister was from the party which came in 4th with only 5% of the votes.
