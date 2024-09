Large protests took place across France on Saturday over the appointment earlier in the day of a right-leaning government. Thousands marched in Paris, denouncing President Emmanuel Macron and his new conservative prime minister, Michel Barnier, claiming they had disregarded the results of the July parliamentary election.The vote left France deadlocked and with a hung parliament consisting of three roughly equal blocs - the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance, the center, headed by Macron's Renaissance party, and the far-right National Rally. Although no party won a majority, the NFP coalition secured the most seats, which was seen as providing a mandate to present its candidate for prime minister.However, Macron refused to appoint the NFP's choice, Lucie Castets, triggering accusations that he "denies democracy." Earlier this month, meanwhile, Macron nominated Barnier , from the center-right Republicans party, for the post.Barnier failed to form a government quickly and when he finally announced a new cabinet on Saturday, it included only one left-wing politician, Didier Migaud, as justice minister. The rest mostly comprised centrists and right-wingers.Activists waved flags and signs reading "Rule by idiots" and "Impeachment for Macron," and called for the president's resignation. Some wore Macron masks topped with a crown, accusing the French leader of trying to become a "president-monarch" by attempting a "coup de force" with Barnier's appointment.Footage also showed demonstrators chanting slogans denouncing the Macron-Barnier government and calling for the people to mobilize against them and defend their right to choose their leaders."We are here to reiterate that we will never give in, that we will never accept the anti-democratic power grab by the president of the republic," one demonstrator stated."Macron no longer has any legitimacy in power... The French people voted, and it was clear that the NFP was in the lead. But [Macron] took as prime minister one of the group that received the fewest votes," another protester explained.Protests also took place in Lyon, Nantes, Marseille, Bordeaux, Angouleme, and Strasbourg.In addition to the popular discontent, France's new government faces a slew of problems, from sorting out tax policy to fixing the budget crisis. Many experts warn that an added challenge will be to actually manage to push legislation through a highly fractured parliament.