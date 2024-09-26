© AP

"I don't understand why it's so difficult for the press to have a consistent narrative about how dangerous Trump is."

— Hillary Clinton

five assassination teams

If anything like civil war ignites in this country, the sides will not be the political Red and the Blue but the sane and the insane. Now it happens, unfortunately, thatdepriving them of livelihoods, stuffing them into prison, breaking the social contract, wrecking the country's relations with the rest of the world, and belaboring the peoples' minds with one insulting absurdity after another.of the permanent bureaucracy, the Democratic Party, and the news media. The permanent bureaucracy includes its own machine for making war on citizens:Homeland Security, the State Department, the so-called Justice Department, the Pentagon, the myriad Public Health offices, and the shadowy clique that stands-in for a disabled president in the White House.You can tell they are insane because they are driven byfor no other purpose than to escape responsibility for their many crimes against the people. This is insane behavior because it depends on the proposition that reality does not matter, that reality is optional, that there is no such thing as truth, and if it happened to exist, to be a thing,of the moment is the idea that Americans might desire to continue under the rule of this evil coalition devoted to unreality and untruth, that is, to vote for candidates of the Democratic Party., of course, are the lawless measures taken to pervert the very elections that might allow them to retain power in office.Some of it is well-hidden and abstruse, such as the machinations ofwho for many years has used the courts and the state legislaturesThis, you understand, is insane. What sovereign people would seek to institutionalize election fraud?The open border policy may have many nefarious angles, butwhich can be bundled and harvested in ballot form like so many sheaves of oats. No one is fooled by this. Yet the Democratic Party has its heavy hand on the lever of power that controls entry to the country.and the Democratic majority Senate has declined to hold the attendant trial — because stuffing the voter rolls with illegal immigrants allows them to remain in power.Everything else — computerized (hackable) ballot-counting machines, mail-in ballots, early voting, automatic voter registration by means of other government transactions that have nothing to do with elections (motor-voter acts) — only insures election fraud.It is widely suspected by the not-insane that even the attempt at massive voter fraud may not avail to put overNobody believes that she is capable of being president.They want a president who can only function with direction and management of the blob, by the blob, and for the blob. The blob's motives, besides seeking to avoid responsibility for its prior crimes, are a license to commit new crimes, especially crimes that expand the many perquisites and privileges of being in power. These include the fortunes to be made in control of the nation's wealth, and the sadistic pleasure derived from punishing and humiliating their not-insane opponents. For instance, running the insane Ukraine war, with its fabulous kickbacks for the military contractors and office-holders. . . and making you witness more drag queen story hours.despite calculated election fraud,the coalition of the permanent bureaucracy, the Democratic Party, and the news mediaThe first two would-be assassins show a train of association with the intel blob.(or, at least one of his many cell phones)— perhaps explaining how the otherwise indigent Routh funded his global travels.disclosed yesterday that theThe most mystifying element in the coalition of the insane— that is, the cable news networks plus The New York Times/WashPost axis — who have tirelessly broadcast the mantras thatThe inflammatory barrage has had an obvious effect. But the mystery is:to go along with their insane and desperate partners: the blob and the Dems?Executive Editor of The Times? His paper lies and spins unreality incessantly. He surely makes a comfortable salary, but he can't be getting rich. . . that is, really rich. . . millions. Apparently, he publishes unreal stories because he's insane. He believes things that are not true. Nor are his reporters getting really rich. They just appear to be blinded by sheer hatred — rising to insanity — and perhaps also by the lurking fear that their many published lies, dating back to RussiaGate, will eventually disgrace them professionally if allowed to be pursued and revealed by the sane.For new Substack readers who have not seen the actual person (me) lurking behind this blog, here is my interview Monday 9/19 with the Swiss national Piero San Giorgio: