Senior NED management is currently in complete disarray, with two high-ranking staffers fired due to their handling of The Grayzone's phone call, and founding president Carl Gershman isolated and marginalized by those who took his place.



What began as a bitter dispute over the decision to engage with The Grayzone ultimately devolved into a full-fledged culture war that pitted the group's neoconservative founders against its more liberal recent hires, derided by the neocon old guard as "woke flakes" obsessed with "microaggressions" and compulsory DEI trainings.



One of the fired NED staffers, neocon Michael Allen, accused his progressive boss of a "clear campaign of harassment, marginalization and victimization," and fretted over her allowing NED staff to attend pro-Palestine rallies. He was so incensed by his dismissal that he threatened to reveal the details of his firing to the "many mailing lists of key decision-makers and opinion-formers that I have built and retained over the years" if he did not receive a substantial settlement.

"This is how the NED changes under the new 'CEO,'" the retired NED leader growled, referring derisively to his 51-year-old successor, Damon Wilson, a former National Security Council official who helped coordinate color revolutions across Eastern Europe under President George W. Bush.



Allen erupted: "Amateur hour - hugely embarrassing! 'I don't know... I don't know... I don't know... I don't know... I don't know...' I specifically counseled against her talking to these people."



Aun's performance was "breathtakingly ignorant," Lowe replied, adding, "It was too painful to listen to." Referencing NED president Damon Wilson, Lowe asked: "I assume Damon is aware of this - what does he say about it?" He noted that if Aun "was hired to get NED more publicity, she succeeded."



Gershman lamented that it was "shocking that she would talk to Blumenthal."



Allen responded that he had "just raised" the issue in a communications team meeting, in which Aun was "laconic about it." She evidently didn't "realize how damaging... and embarrassing this is."



He added that he had "previously cautioned her" about discussing what he called the "NED=CIA BS" with The Grayzone, and even "wrote a memo explaining why.""



Indignation about the imbroglio soon filtered through the Beltway grapevine, as Gershman shared the recording of the call with fellow foreign policy operatives.



"It's insulting to have someone with so little experience having the chutzpah to think this was a good idea," Daniel Silverberg, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for New American Security think tank and former national security advisor to former Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, groaned in a June 12, 2023 email to Gershman.



Gershman for his part, was mortified over the "disastrous screwup," slamming Aun as "obviously clueless."



"Learning about [Aun] is like finding worms under a stone," he remarked. Her presence at the NED's highest echelons led the organization's longtime leader to question "the situation of NED overall," and conclude "the NED culture may be undergoing a sea change."



Gershman went on to slam Aun as a "moron" and "clueless wonder," describing her hiring as an "egregious error" reflecting "the importance [current NED President and CEO] Damon [Wilson] attaches to media and image and how much has changed in that area."



He told Allen and Lowe he emailed the recording to NED Chairman Ken Wollack, but received no response.



"Screw Ken," Gershman roared.



Gershman's wife, Laurie, chimed in to calm his frayed nerves in a reply: "Not worth getting upset about."



"I'm not at all upset," Gershman shot back, "but screw him anyway."

Appeals for response to The Grayzone go down at NED's offices "like a lead balloon"

"It is hugely damaging and embarrassing to voluntarily initiate a conversation and give a global platform to some of NED's most vicious detractors, thereby legitimizing their specious arguments and compromising a reputation so assiduously cultivated and protected for the last 40 years.



"More importantly, it threatens to undermine the safety, security and integrity of our partners and grantees in the field... There are robust reasons why we have always refused to engage with these toxic characters' absurd claims. Now our critics are able to cite a senior NED official's inability to refute such allegations and we can be sure that this video will be promoted and cited by the CCP, the Kremlin (whose line Grayzone generally follows) and the like to vilify NED and to attack our partners and grantees. There is a case to be made that the damage is already done and a public response would only exacerbate matters."

"NED has never directly addressed or sought to rebut the specious claims about being a CIA front or successor... To respond publicly to the NED=CIA BS would be a huge mistake."

"Whistleblower" trumped by "moron" under the new NED regime

"Please stay in touch... on this and other matters - I like to know what's going on - but let's do that very confidentially... Maybe the three of us should get together for dinner sometime, preferably not downtown. I'm not getting paranoid, but I sense that this incident exposes some problems beneath the polished surface [of NED] and I want to be very careful."

"Are you Ok, or are you still in danger of being fired? It would not look good if they fired the whistle blower and retained a moron who should have never been hired in the first place."

NED neocons assail "woke flake" comms director as anti-Zionism envelops Endowment partners

"During the NED's first compulsory DEI training (conducted by an external provider), I asked why social class was not being considered alongside ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, etc.; questioned the term 'microaggression'; and observed that social justice movements have historically sought equality of opportunity, not equity of outcomes. I raised other questions at a DEI training on the 1619 Project, not least that it was an ideological, not historical project. After each session (and a couple more) certain colleagues - including my line manager - suggested that such interventions were 'not helpful' and, in essence, reflected my white male privilege."

"Bednarz's interventions increased notably but not exclusively following the Oct 7 Hamas atrocities, including her veto of an entirely neutral obituary of Israeli political scientist and [Journal of Democracy] contributor Shlomo Avineri which she deemed 'partisan' and 'inflammatory.'"

"Bednarz also "observed that I was the only white, straight male on the comms team and twice the age of other team members; and asked why I didn't cite my pronouns on my NED business card and email address."

"Might she bear a grudge, a la Alice Walker, or is she just a woke flake?"

"The latter, combined with a certain megalomania and defensive resentment over the Grayzone fiasco."

"a) being 'canceled' due to my outspoken criticisms of and resistance to DEI orthodoxy; b) and a related campaign of harrassment [sic] and marginalization prompted by the Grayzone affair, arguably the biggest PR fiasco in NED's history."

"A current NED board member informed me that in order to settle Ms. Aun's entirely spurious claim that her dismissal was due to sex discrimination, and not due to her politically suicidal call with The Grayzone. Management released confidential information of an 'embarrassingly intimate' nature from my HR records in a stark violation of my privacy rights."

"My intention was to seek a modest and equitable settlement. The least they could do was provide me 12 months salary or compensation equivalent to the sum paid to Ms. Aun (subject to legal disclosure) to settle spurious claims of sex discrimination."

"I might tell my side of the story through the many mailing lists of key decision-makers and opinion-formers that I have built and retained over the years (including every member of every cohort of the [NED's Penn-Kemble Forum]) though I am reluctant to do so."

Protecting the legacy of CIA-tied NED heroes

"I have also been denied access to any files and emails, including a significant cache of materials essential to the Lasky biography for which David and I have just received a contract from Stanford University Press."

A shredded Israeli flag amid final series of humiliations

"They also demanded my NED ID - already deactivated, of course, but I assume they fear I'll be running around DC impersonating a bona fide NED employee. It would be funny if it wasn't so risible and deliberately demeaning."

"Do you assume that Bednarz shredded the flag, or do you think it was one of her underlings? The hostility to the 'old' NED seems palpable."

"True. the entire Grayzone fiasco - and much else - was due in large part to the perceived need to transcend the 'old' NED."