© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The IDF has confirmed a targeted attack on a Hezbollah commanderLebanese media reported the explosion in the Beirut neighborhood of Haret Hreik on Tuesday evening, while Israeli outlets identified the targeted area as Dahieh. It was unclear whether airplanes or drones were involved.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike and said it targeted the Hezbollah commander responsible for Saturday's attack on a village in the Golan Heights "and the killing of numerous additional Israeli civilians."Twelve people died in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on Saturday, most of them children, when a rocket hit a football pitch. The IDF blamed Hezbollah, which denied responsibility. The Shia militant group has said that it would respond to any Israeli strike.Israeli media outlets have named the target as Fuad Shukr, alias Hajj Mohsin, describing him as a "senior advisor" to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, commander of the group's precision missile project, and someone wanted by the US for his role in the 1983 role in the bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut.Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged rocket and drone fire for months, forcing the evacuation of almost 200,000 residents on both sides of the border.