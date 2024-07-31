Rains in Kohat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, flooded the basement of a house where the family slept,At least 14 people died, 11 of them from the same family, due to heavy monsoon rains in northwestern Pakistan that caused flash floods, as the authorities said on Tuesday.Rains in Kohat, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, flooded the basement of a house where the family slept, said Bilal Faizi, an emergency services spokesman. The bodies of a man, three women, six children and an 11-month-old baby had been recovered. The other three deaths were reported in the districts of Hangu and Bajur, in the same province, he said.Pakistan has received heavy rains since the beginning of July, which have caused more than 60 deaths and damaged more than 250 houses, Most of them in eastern Punjab and the southwestern province of Baluchistan.Authorities warned that rains are likely to cause flash floods next week in several parts of the country.