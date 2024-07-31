mmmmmm
A 50-year-old woman lost her life after being attacked by a wild bear in the Mirpora village of Qalmabad, North Kashmir, on Monday evening.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Zareefa Begum, wife of Farooq Ahmed Khan, had gone to a nearby garden when the wild bear attacked her. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Residents of Mirpora village have expressed their concern, stating that the wild animal has been roaming the area. They have demanded that authorities tranquilize the bear to prevent further attacks.

Wildlife officials have urged residents to avoid venturing alone into nearby areas, as wild animals have been moving closer to residential zones.