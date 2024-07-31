Mr Venu said a small team had managed to cross the river and reach the areas that were cut off. He added that more resources were required, but strong river currents were making it difficult for rescue personnel to cross the river.
Air-relief operations also had to be postponed due to heavy rains, he said.
Raghavan C Arunamala, a local, described horrifying scenes.
"I saw a man trapped in the debris shouting for help. Firefighters and rescue workers have been trying to reach him for the last few hours," he said.
Local media reports say that people are flocking to hospitals to search for their loved ones.
Nearly 350 families are believed to have lived in the affected regions, where a number of tea and cardamom estates are located.
Most victims are people who worked on the estates and were likely asleep in their makeshift tents when landslides struck.
The multiple landslides occurred after torrential rains triggered torrents of mud and water that swept through tea estates and villages.
Another 186 people were injured by the landslides that hit hilly areas in Kerala state's Wayanad district early Tuesday, flattening houses, uprooting trees and destroying bridges, said police officer Aijaz, who uses one name.
P.M Manoj, a spokesman for the state's top elected official, said that 187 people were unaccounted for. Seventy-seven bodies have been identified so far and mostly handed to their relatives, he added.
