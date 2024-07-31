© Ramiz Dallah/Anadolu via Getty Images

Israel and the militant group Hezbollah are on the brink of a full-blown warSeveral NATO members including the US have issued travel warnings for Lebanon, urging their citizens to immediately leave the country in the face of a potential full-blown war between Israel and the pro-Palestinian armed group Hezbollah.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the projectile was an Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon., urging Americans to "strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon.""The security environment remains complex and can change quickly," the embassy stated.advised "against all travel to Lebanon due to risks associated with the ongoing conflict" between Israel and Hezbollah.The IDF and Hezbollah have engaged in sporadic fighting since the war in Gaza broke out in October. The armed group has repeatedly fired rockets and mortar shells at Israeli positions in solidarity with Hamas and the Palestinians in Gaza, prompting the IDF to retaliate with artillery fire and airstrikes.In response to Saturday's strike in the Golan Heights, Israel threatened Hezbollah with "all-out war," while Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the group had "crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that."