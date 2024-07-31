A UN Interim Force unit on patrol after the IDF carries out attacks in southern Lebanon on June 21, 2024
Israel and the militant group Hezbollah are on the brink of a full-blown war

Several NATO members including the US have issued travel warnings for Lebanon, urging their citizens to immediately leave the country in the face of a potential full-blown war between Israel and the pro-Palestinian armed group Hezbollah.

Tensions rapidly escalated on Saturday when a rocket strike killed 12 children in the Druze city of Majdan Shams, in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the projectile was an Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon. The militants, however, denied any involvement in the strike.

The US Embassy released a travel notice on Saturday, urging Americans to "strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon."

"The security environment remains complex and can change quickly," the embassy stated.

The UK Foreign Office advised "against all travel to Lebanon due to risks associated with the ongoing conflict" between Israel and Hezbollah. Similar warnings were issued by France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, and Denmark, as well as non-NATO countries, such as Ireland and Australia.

The IDF and Hezbollah have engaged in sporadic fighting since the war in Gaza broke out in October. The armed group has repeatedly fired rockets and mortar shells at Israeli positions in solidarity with Hamas and the Palestinians in Gaza, prompting the IDF to retaliate with artillery fire and airstrikes.

In response to Saturday's strike in the Golan Heights, Israel threatened Hezbollah with "all-out war," while Foreign Minister Israel Katz said the group had "crossed all the red lines here, and the response will reflect that."

The Israeli security cabinet met on Sunday evening and granted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant the power to determine the timing and the scope of further military actions.