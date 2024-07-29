At least four shops were uprooted and fell into a river in Uttarakhand's Budha Kedar amid heavy and incessant rain on Saturday.The video of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the exact moment when the shops were swept away by the strong current of the floodwaters, while men standing nearby watched in shock.Watch the video here:Meanwhile, rescue personnel on Saturday pulled out the body of a woman who got burried under the debris of a building, which was hit by a landslide in Ghansali in the early hours today.The woman and her daughter got trapped under debris of their home that collapsed in the landslide triggered by heavy rain in village Toli.The disaster control room was notified at around 3 am today that the two were buried under the debris of a building at around 1:30 am due to a landslide.The District Information Officer of Tehri Garhwal said that the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Tehsildar, Patwari, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Public Works Department (PWD) team, Nagarpalika team and health team ambulance immediately reached the incident spot.The SDRF team under the leadership of Chief Constable Kuldeep Singh from Post Ghansali reached the spot and started the rescue work."During an intensive search by SDRF and District Police, the body of a woman Sarita Devi buried in the debris has been recovered," SDRF stated.Search operation is underway for her daughter.