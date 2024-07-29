© Reuters

Fast moving wildfires in the Canadian Rockies have forced around 25,000 people to flee the idyllic tourist town of Jasper.Flames have devastated up to half of the structures in the town as a "wall of flames" climbed above treetops, officials said.While there have been no immediate injury reports after the mass evacuation, town Mayor Richard Ireland said the wildfire has "ravaged our beloved community."In an emotional press conference address, Danielle Smith, Alberta Premier said: "In the last day or so we have all seen on the news and social media the horrific pictures and videos coming out of Jasper."Homes and businesses have been lost to a wildfire that people are calling a wall of flames. There is no denying that this is the worst nightmare for any community."For many generations, the town of Jasper and the park surrounding it have been a source of pride. With some of the most beautiful scenery in the entire - in the world. Our grandparents visited to experience the majesty of this place with its, mountains...and lakes and meadows."A postcard-perfect mountain town, Jasper is famous for hiking, skiing, kayaking and biking. It is also home to dozens of species such as elk, mountain goats, cougars, lynx, black bears and grizzly bears.