The Chinese Academy of Sciences found that amid global heat waves in late winter 2023, In report appearing in the online PhysOrg journal, 2023 "brought an unexpected twist with extreme cold events in Antarctica" - according to a new study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences. said Matthew A. Lazzara of the Antarctic Meteorological Research and Data Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison). "These phases were recorded at both staffed and automatic weather stations, spanning East Antarctica, the Ross Ice Shelf, and West Antarctica to the Antarctic Peninsula." Kunlun Station recorded its lowest temperature ever observed at -79.4°C, nearly 5°C colder than the old record. "These extreme cold events were unprecedented and had significant operational impacts," said David E. Mikolajczyk, the corresponding author of the study.