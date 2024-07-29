The Chinese Academy of Sciences found that the Antarctic cold spells shattered records amid global heat waves in late winter 2023, something we never heard from the mainstream media.

Antarctica
© NASA (public domain)
In report appearing in the online PhysOrg journal, 2023 "brought an unexpected twist with extreme cold events in Antarctica" - according to a new study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

"Record cold temperatures were observed in our Automatic Weather Stations (AWS) network as well as other locations around the region," said Matthew A. Lazzara of the Antarctic Meteorological Research and Data Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (UW-Madison). "These phases were marked by new record low temperatures recorded at both staffed and automatic weather stations, spanning East Antarctica, the Ross Ice Shelf, and West Antarctica to the Antarctic Peninsula."

Kunlun Station at Dome A, East Antarctica
© PRICKunlun Station at Dome A, East Antarctica.
Kunlun Station recorded its lowest temperature ever observed at -79.4°C, nearly 5°C colder than the old record.

"These extreme cold events were unprecedented and had significant operational impacts," said David E. Mikolajczyk, the corresponding author of the study.

Hat-tip: Klimnachrichten