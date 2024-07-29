© Kent Nishsimura/Getty Images

"America forged a security alliance in Europe to counter the growing Soviet threat. Likewise, America and Israel today can forge a security alliance in the Middle East to counter the growing Iranian threat."

"When we fight Iran, we are fighting the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States. When Israel fights and works to prevent a nuclear Iran, "we are not only protecting ourselves, we are protecting you.



"Our enemies are your enemies, our fight is your fight, our victories will be your victories. I know that America has our back."

"Israel will not stop until it has destroyed the military capabilities of Hamas, ended its rule in Gaza, and recovered all the captives taken in the October 7 attack. That's what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less."

The Israeli prime minister has proposed an alliance aimed against Iran.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed the creation of a new military bloc modeled after NATO and called theIt was his fourth address to American lawmakers, beating Winston Churchill's record, althoughfor one reason or another. Netanyahu said at one point:He said a "glimpse" of that alliance could be seen on April 14, when Iran launched a missile and drone attack against Israel and the US and the UK helped shoot some of them down. Netanyahu thanked US President Joe Biden "for bringing that alliance together," as well as his predecessor Donald Trump for brokering the 'Abraham Accords' between Israel and several Arab countries during his term."I think we should call it the Abraham Alliance," he said of the proposed NATO-like bloc.According to the Israeli prime minister, countries at peace with West Jerusalem or that intend to do so ought to join the bloc, as Iran is a threat to them all.The US has given military aid to Israel throughout the nine-month war with Hamas that Netanyahu declared following the Palestinian armed group's raid out of Gaza. Pressed by Palestinian and Arab Americans in Biden's party, his government has proposed a three-stage ceasefire plan for the enclave, but West Jerusalem has been reluctant to accept it.