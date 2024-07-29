Many people saw it spinning above Sebago Lake and on Wednesday, the National Weather Service confirmed that it was a waterspout that formed Tuesday night.Tuesday evening showers and downpours were passing through the state.Interestingly enough, there was one particular storm that developed over Sebago Lake that had minor rotation with it.Here's a look at the video that David Nappi took around 8 p.m.According to the National Weather Service out of Gray, this was confirmed a waterspout.You can see minor rotation developing over the lake which eventually evolved into this brief waterspout over the east side of Sebago Lake near Raymond and Casco.