Park rangers provided more color on their website about the incident:
- Biscuit Basin, including the parking lot and boardwalks, are temporarily closed for safety reasons. The Grand Loop Road remains open.
- No injuries were reported and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.
- Park staff and staff from USGS will monitor conditions and reopen the area once deemed safe.
Full Text:Hydrothermal explosions can reach heights of 1.2 miles high, ejecting mostly breccia (angular rocks cemented by clay).
Onlookers and tourists run for their lives as Biscuit Basin geyser erupts and explodes throwing hot boiling water and debris into the air #Yellowstone | #Wyoming
Watch as wild and frightening footage capturing crowds of tourists and onlookers desperately fleeing from a hydrothermal explosion at the Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin, Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming. According to officials, the explosion occurred near Sapphire Pool, located just north of the famous Old Faithful geyser. The eruption sent a dangerous mix of steaming hot, boiling water, rocks, and other debris into the air, causing significant damage by destroying the surrounding boardwalk and scattering debris over a wide area. Yellowstone Park rangers have since closed off the area to ensure public safety. Witnesses describe the scene as chaotic and terrifying, with many people scrambling for safety. As of now, it remains unclear if anyone was injured or hurt by the explosion
Park rangers said, "Today's explosion does not reflect a change in the volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity."
