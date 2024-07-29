© CFP

Typhoon Prapiroon, the fourth typhoon of the year, made landfall as a severe tropical storm in Liji Township, Wanning City, Hainan Province in Southern China, around 1:30 am local time on July 22,The strong winds and heavy rains caused various degrees of damage and risks in several cities and counties across Hainan, prompting local firefighters to respond urgently.Before and after the typhoon's landfall, numerous roads around the island were blocked by fallen trees due to strong winds. No casualties have been reported from the fallen trees.Hainan Meteorological Bureau issued a level-three typhoon and heavy rain warning on Monday morning,After landfall, the slightly weakened Prapiroon moved into the Beibu Gulf at around 10 am, and is expected to make a second landfall near the border between China and Vietnam.By 02:00 pm on Monday, previously suspended train and ferry services in and out of Hainan Island have all resumed.