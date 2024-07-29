According to the police, the Austrian was on his way with his mother and brother from the Sudetendeutsche Hütte in East Tyrol to the Rudolfshütte in Salzburg's Stubach Valley when the family was caught in a violent thunderstorm not far from their destination.While part of the family sought shelter under a rocky outcrop, the 22-year-old continued on and was struck by lightning at around 2,300 meters above sea level. After the storm had passed, the brother found the lifeless man.Resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful, and the emergency doctor from a rescue helicopter was also unable to help the 22-year-old. The dead man was rescued by a police helicopter and brought down to the valley.SDA