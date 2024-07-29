nnnnnnnnn
6.0 magnitude earthquake 90 km from Norsup, Malampa, Vanuatu

UTC time: Monday, July 22, 2024 05:04 AM
Your time: Monday, July 22, 2024 at 6:04 AM GMT+1
Magnitude Type: mb
USGS page: M 6.0 - 90 km NE of Norsup, Vanuatu
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 1 person