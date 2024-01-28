sinkhole central florida
A sinkhole opened up in the front yard of a Lakeland, Florida home and continues to grow.
The front lawn of a Central Florida home is now the site of a massive sinkhole that is 70 feet deep and has residents worried that their neighborhood will be swallowed up as it keeps growing.

"We don't want it to grow. We don't want to have to evacuate because this is the only road in and out of the subdivision, so it's just pretty scary to all of us," Sharon Stein, a neighbor next to the house on Royal Crest Drive in Lakeland who first spotted the collapsing ground, told WSFA12.

Stein told the local news station that she had brought the sinkhole to her neighbor's attention on Saturday morning.


"I went across the street with my dog and I was taking him over there," she said to the local news station. "And when I went down the street, I could see something was wrong over there and so I went and investigated. Apparently, it had just happened because the neighbor over there had gone through at 7:30 and he didn't see anything wrong."

The homeowners were forced to evacuate the property as the hole has grown to 15 feet wide and somewhere between 70 and 80 feet deep, according to WFTS.

Polk County officials say that sinkholes are common in the area and that emergency management crews have not begun filling the large chasm because it is still active. A geotechnical engineering crew has been called in to monitor activity.

"They'll have to come out and use their technology and their capabilities to really let us know what's going on underneath the ground, A Polk County official said to WFTS.

The street has not been closed since the sinkhole is not affecting the roadway.