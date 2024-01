© Unknown



"Was caused not from accidental gunfire, nor from crossfire, but from premeditated murder - bombing with poison gas. Ron was kidnapped because of the criminal negligence of all the senior officials of the army and this damned government, who gave an order to eliminate him in order to settle a score with some terrorist from Jabalya."

"It cannot be denied nor confirmed that they were killed due to strangulation, suffocation, poisoning, or as the result of an IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] attack or Hamas operation."

"Oh yes, they also found that he had several crushed fingers, apparently due to his desperate attempts to escape the poison grave that the IDF dug for him when he tried to breathe fresh air, but only breathed IDF poison.



"My love, may I die in your place, what a nightmare you went through. Death in terrible agony - and all at the behest of the IDF, which you trusted and valued so much, and the [Israeli] cabinet."

"If Bibi's son was there in the tunnel... or the grandson of [Israeli Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant? Would they also be 'poisoned' with gas bombs."

Sergeant Ron Sherman was "kidnapped, abandoned, and sacrificed in Gaza by the Israeli government."

"Following the cover-up of the facts by the IDF and the Ministry of Defense, the stone I placed on my son's grave - a stone that was important to me to be placed on his tombstone as his mother - was removed by the Ministry of Defense against my will. As they cover up the fact that Ron was eliminated for the purpose of killing - they think that removing the stone from Ron's grave will clear facts as they are."

"Ron was kidnapped because of a monstrous failed government and a failed army. Yet the only thing they left for me as his mother - the stone they agreed [to let me] rest on his grave [which] I paid for it out of my private pockets [was] removed by the Ministry of Defense to continue covering up his murder.



"This is the government and this is the Ministry of Defense. Cover-up, removal of blasphemous evidence, sacrificing the kidnapped, abandoning the bereaved parents."

Is the Israeli military deliberately killing Israeli captives in Gaza?

"I was located in a building. It was bombed by an IDF airstrike. F-16 missiles hit all three of us. Two missiles exploded and one did not. In the building we were with Al-Qassam soldiers and three hostages. Myself, Itai Svirsky, and Yossi Sharabi. After the building we were in was hit, we were all buried under the rubble. Al-Qassam soldiers rescued me and Itai, but we were not able to save Yossi. After many days, Itai and I were located to another place. While being transported, Itai was hit by an IDF airstrike and did not survive."

"Our message today to the Israeli government is time is running out! Any of the abductees could be your father, son or daughter. The return of the abductees must be the only overarching goal. There is no other."

Besides Sherman, Svirsky and Sharabi, they include Samer Al-Talalka, Alon Shamriz, and Yotam Haim, who were gunned down by soldiers from Israel's Golani Brigade when they approached them shirtless, waving a white flag and appealing in Hebrew to be saved.



They also likely include the family of Yarden Bibas, an Israeli held hostage in Gaza. In an especially unsettling hostage video released by the Al Qassam Brigades on December 13, a tearful Bibas is seen accusing Israel of killing his wife, Sherry, and his two young children, Ariel and Kfir, in an airstrike.

"The government's decision to attack Gaza despite the presence of hostages in the bombed sites can be considered an extension of the 'Hannibal' directive."

The mother of a now-dead Israeli soldier captured by Hamas militants on October 7 says it was the Israeli military, not Palestinian resistance fighters, who killed her son. In a recently-published post on Facebook, IThe killing of her son, she wrote:Mainstream media outlets previously blamed Palestinians for the killing of at least one of the captives, whose death was falsely described in one publication as a "Hamas execution."stating in a press release:But Sherman's mother says all the evidence indicates the Israeli government deliberately killed her son.The grieving mother continued:Turning her sights on the Israeli regime, Sherman questioned whether the same decision would have been taken:Following the October 7 raids, the Netanyahu administration imposedwith those calling for a ceasefire frequently facing lengthy jail sentences for supposedly sympathizing with terrorists.But Sherman's condemnation of Israeli authorities didn't end there.That changed on Wednesday, however. A day after her denunciation of Israeli authorities caused an uproar in local media, Sherman took to Facebook again to write thatBut the fact remains. Sherman wrote:The Sherman family's indignant allegation that the Israeli military gassed their son to death follows a revealingreleased on January 15 by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas.According to Argamani, she narrowly survived a series of Israeli airstrikes and is nursing several injuries:In a final statement aimed at the Israeli government, Argamani declared,On January 14 - the 100th day since October 7 - Ron Sherman's father, Alex, echoed Noa Argamani's call for immediate negotiations for a release of the captives, declared at a rally of captives' families:Unfortunately for the Israeli captives languishing in Gaza, their government has demonstrated a studied disinterest in a negotiated prisoner exchange.Since October 7,The goal, as outlined in an investigation citing official military sources by Israeli security reporters Ronen Bergman and Yoav Zeyton, was to prevent a politically painful swap for large numbers of Palestinian prisoners.The Israeli army spokesman has insisted without evidence that his family is still alive, and implied that Israeli citizens should ignore the "psychological warfare" conveyed in Bibas' hostage video.Though Israeli military action has absolutely failed over the course of over 100 days to release the captives, and has indisputably killed many of its own citizens,56% of respondents to a January 2 Israeli Democracy Institute poll stated that the best way to recover the remaining captives was by continuing the military operation in Gaza. Only 24% supported a deal with Hamas, though the swap that took place in early December saw scores of Israelis return from captivity.With the Israeli public geared up for vengeance, police brutally repressing public calls for a ceasefire, and fanatically right-wing government ministers inveighing against the "disaster" of prisoner swaps, the fate of the captives in Gaza looks bleak.As Israeli sociologist Yagil Levy wrote in Haaretz: