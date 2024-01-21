© Dursun Aydemir/Getty Images/Anadolu Agency



"Iran is the head of the octopus and you see its tentacles all around from the Houthis to Hezbollah to Hamas," and admitted that the IDF has carried out direct strikes on the country.

"Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas."

Netanyahu has vehemently denied such claims, blaming Iran for the flow of arms and funds to the Palestinian group...Borrell did not elaborate on the claim, which has been repeatedly made by opponents of Netanyahu and the Israeli media.Speaking at the University of Valladolid in Spain, Josep Borrell said Hamas "was financed by the Israeli government in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority led by Fatah," according to El Pais newspaper.for supporting the Palestinian militant group "with money, training and weapons and technological know-how" and intelligence.in plotting the October 7 attacks, in which around 1,200 people were killed and scores taken hostage in the surprise Hamas raid near Gaza. Israel responded with an intense military bombardment of the Palestinian enclave,according to local health officials. The operation is aimed at wiping out the militant group, Israel says.when it defeated the Fatah movement, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, in an armed conflict.In a televised interview on Thursday,with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani saying such accusations were "based on political reasons."Critics have accused him of allowing funds to flow to the group as a way to undermine peace process and scupper negotiations on Palestinian statehood. In March 2019, Netanyahu told his Likud party colleagues:Josep Borell said the only peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict included the creation of a Palestinian state, and suggested this might need to "be imposed from the outside," without Israel's agreement.Borrell's remarks came ahead of Monday's EU foreign ministers' meeting with counterparts from Israel, the Palestinian Authority and key Arab countries in Brussels, where they will discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and the prospects for a future peace settlement.On Thursday, theThe resolution came just days after Netanyahu dismissed the idea of Palestinian statehood, rebuffing such calls from the United States and EU.