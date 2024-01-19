© Russian Emergencies Ministry



Four oil tanks at a large storage facility in the town of Klintsycaught fire on Friday after the military brought down a Ukrainian strike drone there, Alexander Bogomaz, the regional governor, said.Aided by a specialised firefighting train, firefighters tackled what he said was a serious blaze at the facility controlled by oil major Rosneft (ROSN.MM).in the attack, he added.Bogomaz wrote on the Telegram messaging app.He said air defence units had brought down two other Ukrainian drones on Friday over other parts of Bryansk, a region that borders Ukraine.Both Russia and Ukraine have targeted each other's energy infrastructure in strikes designed to disrupt supply lines and logistics and to demoralise their opponent as they try to get the edge in a nearly two-year war that shows no sign of ending.Bogomaz posted footage that showed firefighters directing water hoses at giant flames around the storage tanks, at least one of which looked to have been badly damaged, as thick smoke filled the air.Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson forYusov told national TV he expected the incident to complicate logistics for Russian troops, increasing Ukrainian forces' "room for manoeuvre".Several Ukrainian media, citing sources in the security services, said the GUR, which did not immediately reply to a request for comment, was behind the strike., the Ukrainska Pravda outlet quoted a source as saying.Russia's TASS state news agency said the fire at the oil depotwith other reports saying it was getting bigger.Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defence Ministry saidA Russian-appointed official said on ThursdayA Ukrainian government minister was quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Thursday as saying that Ukraine had hit targets in St Petersburg using a domestically produced drone that flew 1,250 km (775 miles).Reuters could not independently verify the statements.