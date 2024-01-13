A new report has revealed that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has undertaken an investigation into the free speech video platform Rumble.In a response to a public records request that the outlet had filed in November, Melinda Hardy, the SEC's assistant general counsel for litigation and administrative practice, wrote, "We have confirmed with Division of Enforcement staff that the investigation from which you seek records is still active and ongoing."In addition, Rumore said, "We caution anyone from jumping to false conclusions about matters related to Rumble."The SEC would not comment any further on the nature of the investigation.Chris Pavlovski posted his thoughts about the investigation on X saying that it was a "playbook" move to "try and destroy Rumble."