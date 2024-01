The US and the UK are ready to carry out airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen as early as tonight - after both countries warned there could be consequences if ships are continually targeted in the Red Sea.in solidarity with Palestinians in Hamas-ruled Gaza Antony Blinken warned of 'consequences' if the Houthi do not stop attacking ships in the Red Sea, and called on Iran to end their support for the rebels. It comes at a fraught time for the US - as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is reeling from his prostate cancer operation. He has been in hospital for over a week.Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks has assumed his duties during his absence, butagainst the Houthis, who have repeatedly attacked merchant shipping in the Red Sea.If a coalition attack is launched overnight Thursday,The rebels say their assaults are aimed at stopping Israel 's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. But their targets are increasingly random, raising the risk of a US retaliatory strike on Yemen.The US has set up a multinational naval task force to protect shipping from the attacks, which Blinken on Wednesday said were 'aided and abetted' by Iran. So far, the Biden administration has not been too forceful in their resolutions in a bid to avoid an all-out war in the fraught region, security officials said previously.'And I think that statement from multiple nations when it comes to the fact that there will be consequences - should the attacks not stop - speaks for itself.'And I'll just leave it at that.'Asked about potential US strikes against the Houthis in Yemen, the national security spokesperson, John Kirby, said: 'I'm not going to telegraph our punches one way or another here.'We're gonna do what we have to do, to counter and defeat these threats that the Houthis keep throwing up on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.'On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution on demanding an immediate end to the Houthi attacks.In the UK, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps said on Thursday: 'Be in no doubt at all, Iran is guiding what is happening there in the Red Sea, providing them not just with equipment to carry out those attacks but also often with the eyes and ears to allow those attacks to happen.'We must be clear with the Houthis, that this has to stop and that is my simple message to them today, and watch this space.'In response to the growing tensions, the leader of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels threatened on Thursday the United States and Britain with even larger attacks in the Red Sea after their navies intercepted a major one.rebelin speech broadcast live by the Houthi's Al-Masirah television.The rebels saidon December 31 as they attempted to board a merchant vessel passing through the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen.- which led Saudi Arabia to mount a military campaign against the rebels.But the October 7 attacks on Israel have spurred them to start attacking Israeli, UK and US ships within the fraught Middle Eastern waters.The UN Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution that demanded the Houthis 'immediately cease' their attacks.The Houthi campaign, which the rebels say only targets vessels linked to Israel or its allies, has caused major disruption with many shipping firms opting for a much longer route around the tip of Africa for security concerns.Washington says more than 20 nations have joined the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect the vital sea lane which usually carries about 12 percent of maritime trade.But he added that any government that joins the military action against the rebels' naval forces would face reprisals.Vessels passing Yemen have come under frequent assault from Houthi rebels since Israel launched its offensive in Gaza following the October 7 terror attack by the Hamas group.Shipping companies have responded by rerouting their vessels around South Africa to avoid the risk posed in the strait at a cost of $1,020,020 per boat.