© Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP



Storm Henk in the UK and the Netherlands

The extremely cold weather caused disruptions in transportation in Finland, Sweden and Norway, where snow made rail traffic difficult and ferry lines were suspended.Thermometres in Finland and Sweden plunged to lower than -40 degrees Celsius in some places on Tuesday and Wednesday, as the two Scandinavian countries reported the coldest temperatures of this winter so far."It's the coldest temperature we have had so far this winter, and it will continue to be quite cold in the north," SVT meteorologist Nils Holmqvist said.The cold spell which Finland and Sweden are currently under has caused disruptions in travel, including in Norway, where a major highway in the south was closed due to the weather and ferry lines suspended operations.In Sweden, train operators said rail traffic in the Arctic north also suffered significant problems. Central and southern Sweden will remain under a winter weather alert throughout Wednesday, as authorities warned against snow and wind.Several schools in Scandinavia were closed on Wednesday, while some train and ferry services were suspended.In the UK, which was hit by a storm named 'Henk' by authorities, a driver died after a tree fell on his car. Gloucestershire Police said the man died in the incident near the town of Kemble on Tuesday afternoon.In the Netherlands, police near the city of Eindhoven said strong winds may have played a role in the death of a 75-year-old man who fell off his bicycle late Tuesday as high winds lashed much of the country.