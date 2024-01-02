© Atef Safadi/EFE/Zuma Press/APAIMAGES



South Africa's 84 page long Application to the International Court of Justice to begin proceedings against Israel for its genocide in Gaza is a devastating document laying out Israel's genocidal acts and statements in horrifying detail.

"are distinct from other violations of international law sanctioned or perpetrated by the Israeli government and military in Gaza — including intentionally directing attacks against the civilian population, civilian objects and buildings dedicated to religion, education, art, science, historic monuments, hospitals, and places where the sick and wounded are collected; torture; the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare; and other war crimes and crimes against humanity" - all of which have occurred "in the broader context of Israel's [] 75-year-long apartheid, its 56-year-long belligerent occupation of Palestinian territory and its 16-year-long blockade of Gaza[.]"

"Israel has now killed in excess of 21,110 named Palestinians, including over 7,729 children — with over 7,780 others missing, presumed dead under the rubble — and has injured over 55,243 other Palestinians, causing them severe bodily and mental harm. Israel has also laid waste to vast areas of Gaza, including entire neighbourhoods, and has damaged or destroyed in excess of 355,000 Palestinian homes [more than 60% of Gaza's housing stock], alongside extensive tracts of agricultural land, bakeries, schools, universities, businesses, places of worship, cemeteries, cultural and archaeological sites, municipal and court buildings, and critical infrastructure, including water and sanitation facilities and electricity networks, while pursuing a relentless assault on the Palestinian medical and healthcare system. Israel has reduced and is continuing to reduce Gaza to rubble, killing, harming and destroying its people, and creating conditions of life calculated to bring about their physical destruction as a group."

Genocidal intent

Israeli military officials have echoed their political leaders' calls to genocide

"This is what Israel has begun to do — we cut the supply of energy, water and diesel to the Strip . . . But it's not enough. In order to make the siege effective, we have to prevent others from giving assistance to Gaza . . . The people should be told that they have two choices; to stay and to starve, or to leave. If Egypt and other countries prefer that these people will perish in Gaza, this is their choice."



"When you are at war with another country you don't feed them, you don't provide them electricity or gas or water or anything else . . . A country can be attacked in a much broader way, to bring the country to the brink of dysfunction. This is the necessary outcome of events in Gaza."



"Israel has no interest in the Gaza Strip being rehabilitated and this is an important point that needs to be made clear to the Americans."



"The State of Israel has no choice but to make Gaza a place that is temporarily, or permanently, impossible to live in."



"If there is an intention for a military action at Shifa [Hospital], which I think is inescapable, I hope that the head of the CIA got an explanation of why this is necessary, and why the US must ultimately back even an operation like this, even if there are thousands of bodies of civilians in the streets afterward."



"Israel needs to create a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, compelling tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to seek refuge in Egypt or the Gulf . . . Gaza will become a place where no human being can exist."



"Who are the 'poor' women of Gaza? They are all the mothers, sisters or wives of Hamas murderers. . . The international community warns us of a humanitarian disaster in Gaza and of severe epidemics. We must not shy away from this, as difficult as that may be. After all, severe epidemics in the south of the Gaza Strip will bring victory closer . . . It is precisely its civil collapse that will bring the end of the war closer. When senior Israeli figures say in the media 'It's either us or them' we should clarify the question of who is 'them'. 'They' are not only Hamas fighters with weapons, but also all the 'civilian' officials, including hospital administrators and school administrators, and also the entire Gaza population who enthusiastically supported Hamas and cheered on its atrocities on October 7th."



Ninety-five-year-old Ezra Yachin, a veteran of the Deir Yassin massacre during the 1948 Nakba, called up for reserve duty as a motivational speaker to "boost morale" among Israeli troops ahead of the ground invasion, said to social media while being driven around in an Israeli army vehicle, in IDF fatigues: "Be triumphant and finish them off and don't leave anyone behind. Erase the memory of them. Erase them, their families, mothers and children. These animals can no longer live . . . Every Jew with a weapon should go out and kill them. If you have an Arab neighbour, don't wait, go to his home and shoot him . . . We want to invade, not like before, we want to enter and destroy what's in front of us, and destroy houses, then destroy the one after it. With all of our forces, complete destruction, enter and destroy. As you can see, we will witness things we've never dreamed of. Let them drop bombs on them and erase them."

The above statements by Israeli decision-makers and military officials indicate in and of themselves a clear intent to destroy Palestinians in Gaza as a group "as such." They also constitute clear direct and public incitement to genocide, which has gone unchecked and unpunished. The clear inference from the acts of the Israeli army on the ground — including from the vast number of civilians killed and injured, and the scale of displacement, destruction and devastation wrought in Gaza — is that those genocidal statements and directives are being implemented against the Palestinian people.

Genocidal acts

(1) killing Palestinians in Gaza, including children, in large numbers;

(2) causing serious bodily and mental harm to Palestinians in Gaza, including Palestinian children; and inflicting on them conditions of life intended to bring about their destruction a group.



Those conditions include:

(3) expulsions from homes and mass displacement, alongside the large-scale destruction of homes and residential areas;

(4) deprivation of access to adequate food and water;

(5) deprivation of access to adequate medical care;

(6) deprivation of access to adequate shelter, clothes, hygiene and sanitation;

(7) the destruction of the life of the Palestinian people in Gaza; and

(8) imposing measures intended to prevent Palestinian births."

1. Killing Palestinians

"Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in their homes, in places where they sought shelter, in hospitals, in UNWRA schools, in churches, in mosques, and as they tried to find food and water for their families. They have been killed if they failed to evacuate, in the places to which they fled, and even while they attempted to flee along Israeli declared "safe routes." Reports are multiplying of Israeli soldiers performing summary executions, including of multiple members of the same family — men, women and older people.



"To date, Israel has killed:

311+ doctors, nurses and other health workers, including doctors and ambulance drivers killed on duty; 103 journalists, amounting to over one per day, and more than 73 per cent of the total number of journalists and media workers killed globally in 2023; 40 civil defence workers — responsible for helping to dig victims out of the rubble — killed while on duty; and over 209 teachers and educational staff. 144 United Nations employees have also been killed, the "highest number of aid workers killed in UN history in such a short time."

2. Causing serious bodily and mental harm to Palestinians in Gaza

3. Mass expulsion from homes and displacement of Palestinians

4. Deprivation of access to adequate food and water to Palestinians in Gaza

"Most of the Palestinian people in Gaza are now starving, with levels of starvation rising daily."



"Four out of five of the hungriest people anywhere in the world are in Gaza."



"An unprecedented 93% of the population in Gaza is facing crisis levels of hunger, with insufficient food and high levels of malnutrition."

5. Deprivation of access to adequate shelter, clothes, hygiene and sanitation to Palestinians in Gaza

On 20 December 2023, the Director General of the World Health Organization warned that "Gaza is already experiencing soaring rates of infectious disease outbreaks. Diarrhoea cases among children aged under 5 are 25 times what they were before the conflict. Such illnesses can be lethal for malnourished children, more so in the absence of functioning health services." Sewage is flowing into the streets where Palestinians are living, as it can no longer be managed. "Everywhere you look, is congested with makeshift shelters. Everywhere you go, people are desperate, hungry and terrified." These conditions — deliberately inflicted by Israel — are calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinian group in Gaza.

6. Deprivation of adequate medical assistance to Palestinians in Gaza

"We are watching as hospitals are turned into morgues and ruins. Medical staff, including our own, are utterly exhausted and in despair."

"There have now been more than 238 attacks on 'healthcare' in Gaza, in which over 61 hospitals and other healthcare facilities have been damaged or destroyed. . . . The Israeli army has targeted hospital generators, hospital solar panels, and other life-saving equipment, such as oxygen stations and water tanks. It has also targeted ambulances, medical convoys and first responders. Health workers have been killed on average four killed per day.



"The systematic destruction of Palestinian hospitals and the killing of specialist Palestinian doctors is not only impacting the care of Palestinians in Gaza at present, it is also undermining the prospect of a future Palestinian healthcare system in Gaza, destroying its capacity to rebuild and to care effectively for the Palestinian people in Gaza.



"Doctors and medics have continued not only to be killed but also to be rounded up and disappeared by the Israeli authorities. They include the General Director of Al Shifa and his staff, seized and held incommunicado since 23 November 2023.



"Palestinians have had to evacuate their sick, disabled and wounded in a forced march from the North to the South -- and then again from the South onwards -- dragging hospital beds behind cars, pushing wheelchairs, raising them on makeshift stretchers, or simply carrying them in their arms."

7. Destruction of Palestinian life in Gaza

Israel has destroyed not only individual homes, houses, and whole apartment blocks; it has destroyed entire streets, and entire neighborhoods.



Israel has targeted the foundational civil system in Gaza. Israel has targeted the Palace of Justice — the main Palestinian court building in Gaza — housing the Palestinian Supreme Court, the Constitutional Court, the Court of Appeal, the Court of First Instance, the Administrative Court and the Magistrates' Court, as well as an archive of court records and other historical files. Israel has also significantly damaged the Palestinian Legislative Council complex. It has targeted Gaza City's Central Archive building, containing thousands of historical documents and national records dating back over 100 years, and forming an essential archive of Palestinian history, as well as more modern records for Gaza City's urban development. Israel has left Gaza City's main public library in ruins. It has also damaged or destroyed countless bookshops, publishing houses, libraries, and hundreds of educational facilities. Israel has targeted every one of Gaza's four universities — including the Islamic University of Gaza, the oldest higher education institution in the territory, which has trained generations of doctors and engineers, amongst others — destroying campuses for the education of future generations of Palestinians in Gaza.



Israel has killed leading Palestinian academics, including: Professor Sufian Tayeh, the President of the Islamic University — an award-winning physicist and UNESCO Chair of Astronomy, Astrophysics and Space Sciences in Palestine — who died, alongside his family, in an airstrike; Dr Ahmed Hamdi Abo Absa, Dean of the Software Engineering Department at the University of Palestine, reportedly shot dead by Israeli soldiers as he walked away, having been released from three days of enforced disappearance; and Professor Muhammad Eid Shabir, Professor of Immunology and Virology, and former President of the Islamic University of Gaza, and Professor Refaat Alareer, poet and Professor of Comparative Literature and Creative Writing at the Islamic University of Gaza, were both killed by Israel with members of their families.



Israel has damaged and destroyed numerous centres of Palestinian learning and culture, including: the Al Zafar Dmari Mosque and Center for Manuscripts and Ancient Documents; the Orthodox Cultural Centre; the Al Qarara Cultural Museum; the Gaza Centre for Culture and Arts; the Arab Social Cultural Centre; the Hakawi Society for Culture and Arts; and the Rafah Museum — Gaza's newly opened museum of Palestinian heritage, housing hundreds of cultural and archaeological artefacts.



Israel's attacks have destroyed Gaza's ancient history: eight sites have been damaged or destroyed, including the ancient port of Gaza (known as 'Anthedon Harbour' or 'Al Balakhiya') — the archaeological site of a 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery listed on both the Islamic Heritage List and the tentative UNESCO World Heritage List.



Israel has also destroyed Gaza City's 'Old City', including its 146-year-old historic houses, mosques, churches, markets and schools. It has also destroyed Gaza's more recent history of more hopeful times, including the Rashad al-Shawa Cultural Center — site of a historic meeting between United States President Bill Clinton and Palestinian President Yasser Arafat 25 years ago — and an important cultural hub for Palestinians in Gaza, with its theatre, library and event space.



Israel is destroying Gaza's future academic and cultural potential: alongside the 352 Palestinian schools it has damaged or destroyed, the 4,037 students and 209 teachers and educational staff it has killed, alongside the other 7,259 students and 619 teachers it has injured.



Israel has damaged or destroyed an estimated 318 Muslim and Christian religious sites, demolishing the places where Palestinians have worshipped for generations. Along with its destruction of the physical monuments to the history and heritage of the Palestinians in Gaza, Israel has sought to destroy the very Palestinian people who form and create that heritage: Gaza's celebrated journalists, its teachers, intellectuals and public figures, its doctors and nurses, its film-makers, writers and singers, the directors and deans of its universities, the heads of its hospitals, its eminent scientists, linguists, playwrights, novelists, artists and musicians. Israel has killed and is killing Palestinian story-tellers and poets, Palestinian farmers and fishermen, alongside Gaza's local legends, including 84- year-old Elham Farah, from one of Palestine's oldest Christian families — a reputed accordionist and music teacher, known as 'Mother Orange' to generations of Palestinian music students for her shock of red hair, — shot dead by an Israeli sniper outside the Holy Family Church in Gaza City when she returned home for warm clothes, and was left to bleed to death.



Just as Israel is destroying the official memory and records of Palestinians in Gaza through its destruction of Gaza's archives and landmarks, it is obliterating Palestinian personal lives and private memories, histories and futures, through bombing and bulldozing graveyards, destroying family records and photographs, wiping out entire multigenerational families, and killing, maiming and traumatising a generation of children.



The Israeli army is destroying the very fabric and basis of Palestinian life in Gaza. Israel is thereby deliberately inflicting on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life calculated to bring about its destruction.

8. Imposing measures intended to prevent Palestinian births

The relief sought

Request for "Provisional Measures"

ICJ jurisdiction

Potential outcomes and implications

About the Author:

Robert Herbst is a civil rights lawyer. He is co-chair of the board of ICAHD-USA and was chapter coordinator for Westchester Jewish Voice for Peace from 2014-2017. He has served as an independent investigator and prosecutor for the Special Court for Sierra Leone and the Residual Mechanism of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.