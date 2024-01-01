Society's Child
New evidence suggests no voting machine election audit performed in Georgia following 2020 election - Raffensperger caught again!
Jim Hoft
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 31 Dec 2023 07:30 UTC
Gateway Pundit
Sun, 31 Dec 2023 07:30 UTC
Gateway Pundit report by investigator Brian Lupo is making the rounds on social media this weekend.
There is currently no evidence that there was ever a voting machine election audit performed in Georgia following the 2020 election.
On November 17, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made an announcement that an audit "using forensic techniques" was completed with "no sign of foul play" in the 2020 election. The statement previously appeared on the Secretary of State's webpage and is still available via the Wayback Machine here.
Investigative journalist Kevin Moncla of the Election Oversight Group, and another individual began to send Open Records Requests from the counties that were allegedly "audited" back in 2022. While Raffensperger's statement says there were six counties "audited," the Pro V&V memo only listed four: Floyd County (Rome, GA), Douglas County (Douglasville, GA), Paulding County (Dallas, GA), and Cobb County (Marietta, GA). The record requests asked for communications between the Secretary of State, the State Board of Elections, and Pro V&V, among other things. The results were surprising.
Not one county had records affirming, or even suggesting, that Pro V&V did an audit of their equipment.
This weekend, the story is going viral on Vigilant News Network and Vigilant Fox.
For more on this unbelievable development, here is The Gateway Pundit's earlier report:
Scott Adams weighed in on this today:
There is currently no evidence that there was ever a voting machine election audit performed in Georgia following the 2020 election.
On November 17, 2020, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger made an announcement that an audit "using forensic techniques" was completed with "no sign of foul play" in the 2020 election. The statement previously appeared on the Secretary of State's webpage and is still available via the Wayback Machine here.
Investigative journalist Kevin Moncla of the Election Oversight Group, and another individual began to send Open Records Requests from the counties that were allegedly "audited" back in 2022. While Raffensperger's statement says there were six counties "audited," the Pro V&V memo only listed four: Floyd County (Rome, GA), Douglas County (Douglasville, GA), Paulding County (Dallas, GA), and Cobb County (Marietta, GA). The record requests asked for communications between the Secretary of State, the State Board of Elections, and Pro V&V, among other things. The results were surprising.
Not one county had records affirming, or even suggesting, that Pro V&V did an audit of their equipment.
This weekend, the story is going viral on Vigilant News Network and Vigilant Fox.
For more on this unbelievable development, here is The Gateway Pundit's earlier report:
Scott Adams weighed in on this today:
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Red Sea tensions spike: UK threatens 'direct action' against Houthis, Iran sends warship
- Who is Norm Eisen?
- Former US Marine: West can't grasp Russia's technological supremacy on battlefield
- Ukraine mounts massive series of attacks on Russian city, killing at least 14
- New evidence suggests no voting machine election audit performed in Georgia following 2020 election - Raffensperger caught again!
- X loses attempt to block California law requiring disclosure of content moderation
- Jack Smith disputes Trump's 'absolute' presidential immunity claim in appeals court
- Flashback: In Israel, if you want to fully understand your family genealogy you have to get a court order
- Why Israel really invaded Gaza? Rich oil and gas deposits offshore
- Bud Light boycott: Beer-drinking in America fell to lowest point this century amid 'tough year for beer'
- 2024—the year of our reckoning
- Why Israel slaughters with impunity
- Man killed in shark attack off Hawaii
- Best of the Web: Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan, triggering tsunami warnings
- There is a war coming shrouded in propaganda. It will involve us. Speak up.
- Flashback: In 1969, Dr Richard Day made some astonishing predictions about where the world would be today
- Flashback: Palestine Is Still the Issue: John Pilger & Ilan Pappé on Palestine
- Biden's America has surrendered to war criminal Netanyahu
- GOP gov who vetoed trans bills protecting children took in over $40,000 from children's hospitals supporting sex change procedures
- Flashback: John Pilger: In Ukraine, the US is dragging us towards war with Russia
- Red Sea tensions spike: UK threatens 'direct action' against Houthis, Iran sends warship
- Who is Norm Eisen?
- Former US Marine: West can't grasp Russia's technological supremacy on battlefield
- Ukraine mounts massive series of attacks on Russian city, killing at least 14
- Jack Smith disputes Trump's 'absolute' presidential immunity claim in appeals court
- Why Israel really invaded Gaza? Rich oil and gas deposits offshore
- 2024—the year of our reckoning
- Why Israel slaughters with impunity
- Flashback: Palestine Is Still the Issue: John Pilger & Ilan Pappé on Palestine
- Biden's America has surrendered to war criminal Netanyahu
- Flashback: John Pilger: In Ukraine, the US is dragging us towards war with Russia
- Newly-elected Argentina President Milei cancels plan to join BRICS
- California secretary of state leaves Trump on the ballot after calls to remove him
- Zelensky's former top adviser now wants Kiev to join up with Russia against the West
- Ex-Mossad chief: Hamas is better prepared for war than we expected, wants to set up post-genocide 'Arab coalition'
- Xi says China will 'surely be reunified' with Taiwan in New Year's address
- Neil Oliver: New Year Rant!
- Russia doubles weapons production, has the upper hand in arms race with the West - Russian minister
- US forces sink Houthi boats in Red Sea after attack on Maersk vessel
- Maine secretary of state swatted after disqualifying Trump from 2024 ballot
- New evidence suggests no voting machine election audit performed in Georgia following 2020 election - Raffensperger caught again!
- X loses attempt to block California law requiring disclosure of content moderation
- Flashback: In Israel, if you want to fully understand your family genealogy you have to get a court order
- Bud Light boycott: Beer-drinking in America fell to lowest point this century amid 'tough year for beer'
- There is a war coming shrouded in propaganda. It will involve us. Speak up.
- Flashback: In 1969, Dr Richard Day made some astonishing predictions about where the world would be today
- GOP gov who vetoed trans bills protecting children took in over $40,000 from children's hospitals supporting sex change procedures
- Renowned Australian journalist John Pilger passes away at 84
- Tucker Carlson: Illegal immigrants brought here and told whites are the bad guys
- Over 100 journalists killed in less than three months
- Eurostar in CHAOS: Hundreds stranded as trains from St Pancras are cancelled over Thames Tunnel flooding
- Starting Jan. 1 'undocumented immigrants' will qualify for free (i.e. taxpayer-funded) health care in California
- Ukraine hustles its donors
- China sentences corrupt banking regulatory official to death
- France doubles New Year's security forces in Paris due to 'terrorist' threat
- Australian government is coming for your Utes, SUVs and cheap fuel
- Who funds Canary Mission? Inside the doxxing operation that targets anti-Zionist students and professors
- Unidentified object entered Poland's airspace from Ukraine, military reports
- Israeli troops in Gaza infected by deadly fungi, 1 dead & 10 severely affected
- Far-right extremists stage rural land grab across Germany
- Canada and Zelensky's foreign executioners: Far-right extremists with Ukrainian origins from Canada unleashed masse terror in Ukraine
- Best of the Web: Sir Henry Kissinger: Midwife to New Babylon
- Best of the Web: Mass graves, grave questions: Britain's secret Srebrenica role
- What lies beneath the Vatican of the Zapotecs?
- Roman Empire had little impact on ancient Balkan DNA despite supremacy in region, surprise discovery reveals
- 2,000-year-old 'celestial calendar' discovered in ancient Chinese tomb
- Ex-Colonel calls CEOs of Defense Contractors Predatory Capitalists and Arch-Criminals of Empire at War Crimes Tribunal
- Gaddafi took the country with him: Why do Libyans feel occupied after being 'liberated'?
- 2,300-year-old Chinese tomb found to contain rare ancient multiplication tables
- 2,500-year-old celestial map carved on the surface of a circular stone found in Italy
- How American history gets sacrificed at the altar of fake 'healing'
- Pythagorean theorem found on clay tablet 1,000 years older than Pythagoras
- Interamna Lirenas: A Roman backwater town challenges assumptions about Empire's decline
- Lost ancient colony discovered off coast of Australia that hundreds of thousands once called home
- 8,500-year-old skull with traces of trepanation discovered in central Turkey
- Analysis of ancient Scythian leather samples shows that the leather was made from human skin
- How Israel's genocidal war against Palestinians is a colonial tradition
- SOTT Focus: Hitler, the Ultimate Rorschach Test
- The price of 'victory': How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
- 'Unique' cave art discovered in Madagascar hints at connections with ancient Egypt and Borneo
- A sweater made from new aerogel fiber tests warmer than one made from down
- Saturn's seasonal spectacle: Hubble's ultra-sharp vision unveils ring spoke phenomenon
- After 2 years in space, the James Webb telescope has broken cosmology. Can it be fixed?
- Power of illusion can help with learning new movements
- Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found inside fossilized egg
- Korean lunar orbiter reveals Moon's far side is inexplicably more conductive
- The world's first human brain-scale supercomputer will go live next year
- Physicist discovers 'paradox-free' time travel is theoretically possible
- Reindeer's blue eyes act as night vision goggles to help them find food in winter
- JWST spots new rings, moons around Uranus
- Astronomers detect almost 100 new extremely metal-poor galaxies
- The 8.5-year rhythm of Earth's inner core
- Astronomers discover 25 'stripped stars' that may be a missing link in supernova science
- Has dark matter's identity been revealed? Scientists searching for mysterious hypothetical particle may soon have an answer
- Voyager 1 is returning garbled mess of 1s and 0s from space. NASA is baffled
- Signs of life shooting from Saturn's moon could be collected with spacecraft, scientists say
- New genes found that can arise 'from nothing'
- Whale-SETI: Groundbreaking encounter with humpback whales reveals potential for non-human intelligence communication
- The Geminids are still a mystery
- Best of the Web: Long dormant volcanoes can erupt rapidly and explosively, study of Ciomadul reveals
- Man killed in shark attack off Hawaii
- Best of the Web: Massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake hits western Japan, triggering tsunami warnings
- Large strombolian explosion at Semeru Volcano in Indonesia
- British mother & son killed in French avalanche while skiing with ski instructor
- South Korean capital records heaviest one-day snowfall in December for 40 years
- Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Papua, Indonesia
- At least 21 dead after floods in Ladysmith, South Africa (UPDATE)
- Santiaguito volcano erupts in Guatemala
- Unusual hailstorm blankets Saudi Arabian city
- Catastrophic waves flood Calif. beach bringing flooding and rip currents
- Storm Gerrit tears '£3m' wind turbine as 85mph gales barreled down on Britain
- Best of the Web: Himalayas have been getting COLDER, Nature Geoscience journal reports
- 12 dead, 260,000 affected as severe flooding hits Thailand's south - worst in 5 decades (UPDATES)
- Flash floods hit East, Central Trinidad
- Teenage boy killed in South Australia shark attack
- Saudi Arabia: Lightning strikes 4 dead at landmark mountain
- Massive California waves injure some onlookers and bring flooding, treacherous beach conditions up the West coast
- Pedestrian bridge vanishes in Argentina's flash flood fury
- Tornado damages homes in Greater Manchester as Storm Gerrit batters Britain
- Two earthquakes of magnitudes 6.5, 5.0 near Japan coast in quick succession
- Meteor fireball over UK and northern France on December 30
- Meteor fireball over Nevada and 3 other states on December 29
- Meteor fireball over Puglia, Italy on December 27
- Meteor fireball over Czech Republic and Germany on December 27
- Meteor fireball explodes over Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 20
- Meteor fireball recorded in sky over Central New Jersey on December 20
- Meteor fireball over State of Bahia, Brazil on December 18
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 states in Brazil on December 15
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on December 9
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on November 27
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and other states on December 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on December 2
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 30
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on November 26
- Meteor fireball lit up the night sky over Western Australia on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on November 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite impact suspected as parked car is punctured in Strasbourg, France
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on November 17
- Author of study used to vilify unvaxed had ties to Pfizer- New peer-reviewed research shows why the study was flawed
- Why do so many people hate VAERS?
- Scientist fears 'ZOMBIE' deer disease could spread to HUMANS after first ever case detected in Yellowstone National Park
- Most Israelis dealing with mental health issues due to Gaza war, study finds
- Australia joins rest of world in dramatic spike in STIs, even with a lower rate of testing compared to previous years
- Best of the Web: Study finds COVID vaccines DO integrate into human DNA
- The smoking gun for the Covid lab leak? Blueprint for creating a 'SARS-CoV' virus with altered spike protein in Wuhan published in 2018
- 'Unlabeled and unregulated': Synthetic milk protein with 92 unknown compounds used by more than a dozen food brands
- CDC notice: Rocky Mountain spotted fever outbreak kills three in California
- New study confirms CDC and other 'experts' hurt children for nothing
- Very high LDL no impact on plaque progression
- Study finds "mRNA vaccination may be associated with death" in Japan
- This is bigger than COVID: Why are so many Americans dying early?
- Montreal records 120% increase in HIV diagnoses last year
- Micro- and nanoplastics linked to parkinson's and dementia
- US sees rise in 'White Lung Syndrome' cases: Is it linked to China's pneumonia outbreak?
- New Zealand whistleblower data leaks data suggesting specific Covid vaccine batches caused higher mortality: Legit leak or limited hangout?
- Best of the Web: Admin who oversaw New Zealand's CoVaxx datasbase ARRESTED for leaking official numbers on high-mortality Covid 'vaccine' batches
- Singapore reports 10% spike in new HIV infections
- UK health boss says no proof face masks ever worked against Covid
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: From Archons to the Matrix: Understanding American Gnosis with Arthur Versluis
- The time traveling mistake we make when we procrastinate
- Research shows that sniffing women's tears reduces aggressive behavior in men
- Gladness and silence amid chaos and violence
- Best of the Web: How scientific materialism begot woke ideology
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Michael Ian Black: UFO whistleblower David Grusch is my hero of 2023
- 'Demonic forces' stopped official investigations into UFOs in the UK
- UFO spotted hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles
- Some UFO records must be released, US Congress says
- David Grusch: Congress' pared-down UAP measure a 'total failure'
- Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly-classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Best of the Web: Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance: 'The UFO phenomenon can manipulate human perception, invade people's lives, and is very deceptive'
- Powerful members of Congress are dead-set on killing UFO transparency
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- Black Friday: Republican leadership takes axe to UFO transparency legislation
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Disclosure and national security: Should the US govt reveal what it knows about UAP?
- Retired US Army Colonel says secret UFO projects should be made public by October 2030 - to beat America's rivals and get ahead of a 'catastrophic' leak
- Vannevar Bush quotes Truman's 1947 reaction to Forrestal
- 2 Rafale Jets search for UFO spotted near India's Imphal airport
- Shock UFO footage captures moment bright object hurtles across the sky as NASA launches probe
- Why do UFO sightings keep happening near nuclear sites?
- Colorado bans Trump from running: Officials concerned usual election rigging system could fail
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Best of the Web: Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
Quote of the Day
Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.
- Helen Keller
Recent Comments
Full disclosure - I did not read the entire article. But the first thing to occur to me when reading this is - how does everybody in the US not...
Hansen and Kunstler spend all day jerking each other off.
Norm is an author among his many other talents. His mission is to protect democracy and inform the electorate. He has an esteemed readership... “...
Who is Norm Eisen? He wouldn't be a 4 X 2 by any chance, would he?
America is toast. I liken it to a train heading for a burned out bridge. You can scream all you want to the passengers, but they refuse to hear....