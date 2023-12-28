Prince Andrew is said to be 'totally tormented' as he braces himself for the scandal over his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to reignite in the New Year.The Mail on Sunday has learnedThe prospect of once again facing intense scrutiny over his friendship with Epstein is said to have plunged Andrew into deep despair ahead of Christmas, which he is expected to spend in Sandringham with his brother King Charles and other Royals.'He is at a loss, totally tormented. He is facing his second Christmas without his mother and now the New Year is going to start with his name being dragged through the mud all over again.'The documents are part of a US defamation case Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts brought against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who supplied Epstein with underage girls, in 2015A source said: 'Every time Andrew hopes to put his association with Epstein in the past, it flares up again.'This is going to hang over him all Christmas. You have to wonder when it will ever end.'Epstein was accused of sexually assaulting countless teenage girls, some as young as 14, at his homes in New York and Florida and on his private Caribbean island.Roberts, 40, who now lives in Australia and goes by her married name of Giuffre, last week celebrated the judge's ruling on social media saying: 'There's going to be a lot of nervous ppl over Christmas and New Years, 170 to be exact, who's on the naughty list?'She called Preska 'a truth seeker' and 'justice maker'.