Society's Child
73 three and four-rear olds, hundreds of children under six sent to disgraced NHS transgender clinic
Breitbart
Wed, 27 Dec 2023 16:42 UTC
382 children aged six and under have been referred to the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) in the Tavistock and Portman Trust, known commonly as the National Health Service's transgender clinic, in the past ten years new figures from the Trust reveal. The numbers, published by the Daily Mail, reveal how even the youngest children have been pushed into interacting with the controversial clinic, and that the numbers being referred to GIDS have soared in recent years.
The clinic, which has no official younger age limit to those it will see, has had 12 three-year-olds referred to it between 2010 and 2020, as well as 61 four-year-olds, 140 five-year-olds, and 169 six-year-olds. The number of young people being sent to GIDS year-on-year shows how quickly the concept is spreading, with 136 referrals in 2010-11 to 3,585 a decade later.
It has been previously reported that the clinic "treated" some 19,000 children of all ages in 25 years.
The Daily Mail report also cited the Tavistock Clinic's own attempt to defend the figures, insisting that while it accepted referrals for three-year-olds, it didn't actually perform what they euphemistically call "treatment" on the infants. Instead, it was said, "staff normally [hold] a 'one-off discussion' with parents or carers to provide support and advice."
The Tavistock Trust's gender clinic was supposed to be shut down in disgrace after news of what actually happened to children there became public knowledge thanks to whistleblowers. The service was found to be "inadequate" and that "some patients were referred on to a gender transitioning pathway too quickly" with some children put on puberty blockers after just one consultation.
The Association of Clinical Psychologists UK (ACP-UK) have said shutting down the clinic was "precipitated by a number of systemic failings" including having an "approach that was predominantly affirmative, rather than exploratory". In reality, the closure of the clinic has been delayed by at least a year as the NHS wants to set up more trans clinics to replace it.
Over a thousand families are reported to be launching legal action against the clinic for misdiagnosing their children and in many cases allegedly caused enormous harm, including teenagers having body parts cut off.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- MSC shipping vessel ablaze in Red Sea after Houthi attack, despite it calling for help from 'coalition warship'
- Estonia has found a pretext to stop feeding Ukrainians
- 73 three and four-rear olds, hundreds of children under six sent to disgraced NHS transgender clinic
- Ukraine confirms retreat from key Donbass town
- Russia is aware of West's plans to freeze conflict in Ukraine and to declare victory - Lavrov
- UK food shortages 'alarmingly likely' next year, University of Belfast warns - malnutrition cases tripled in 10 years
- Severe floods hit Europe inhabitants evacuate their homes on Christmas Day
- Floods in a central province in Congo kill at least 22 people
- Australia: Child among 10 killed after severe summer storms hit country's east
- Iran rejects US claims it is 'deeply involved' in Houthi attacks in Red Sea
- Massive dark hole opens in the Sun - We are in a solar MINIMUM
- Flashback: Palestine Is Still the Issue: John Pilger & Ilan Pappé on Palestine
- The West agonises over an 'atrocity upsurge' while backing Israel's genocide in Gaza
- 2,000-year-old 'celestial calendar' discovered in ancient Chinese tomb
- Poland's parliamentary speaker signals country's new globalist stance to illegal migrants
- US bombs Iraq sites after drone attack against occupation airbase, Baghdad condemns violation of sovereignty
- First American hostage confirmed dead In Gaza, family advocates say
- Russian military fulfilled main goal of 2023 - Shoigu
- New York Times comes under fire after publishing op-ed from Hamas member
- MSC shipping vessel ablaze in Red Sea after Houthi attack, despite it calling for help from 'coalition warship'
- Estonia has found a pretext to stop feeding Ukrainians
- Ukraine confirms retreat from key Donbass town
- Russia is aware of West's plans to freeze conflict in Ukraine and to declare victory - Lavrov
- Iran rejects US claims it is 'deeply involved' in Houthi attacks in Red Sea
- Flashback: Palestine Is Still the Issue: John Pilger & Ilan Pappé on Palestine
- The West agonises over an 'atrocity upsurge' while backing Israel's genocide in Gaza
- Poland's parliamentary speaker signals country's new globalist stance to illegal migrants
- US bombs Iraq sites after drone attack against occupation airbase, Baghdad condemns violation of sovereignty
- Russian military fulfilled main goal of 2023 - Shoigu
- New York Times comes under fire after publishing op-ed from Hamas member
- US 'cannibalizing Europe' - Putin aide
- West behind 'color revolution' attempt in Serbia - Moscow
- Russia - China are on a roll
- Israel receives 230 planes, 20 ships loaded with US arms amid Gaza war
- India's navy deploys warships to Arabian Sea after tanker attack
- Iranian spy ship helps direct Houthi attacks on Red Sea vessels, WSJ reports
- Rocky Mountain high: Why Trump should love the Colorado ruling
- Analysis: Why is Israel's military killing so many of its own?
- US sanctions block any possibility of dialogue - Russian ambassador
- 73 three and four-rear olds, hundreds of children under six sent to disgraced NHS transgender clinic
- UK food shortages 'alarmingly likely' next year, University of Belfast warns - malnutrition cases tripled in 10 years
- First American hostage confirmed dead In Gaza, family advocates say
- Big business scales back 'Diversity' initiatives as legal pressure mounts
- Jack Posobiec says his family was swatted on Christmas Day
- Bethlehem cancels Christmas celebrations over Israel-Hamas war
- Buick dealers shun Net Zero EV revolution
- Ukraine accuses New York Times of 'working for the Kremlin'
- Israeli power firm denies cyberattack claims after reports of major blackout
- University of Wisconsin approves $600,000 grant to study 'lasting effects' of puberty blockers on children's brains
- Yo-yo Ye: Kanye West apologises to Jewish community for 2022 antisemitic remarks
- Best of the Web: To the last Ukrainian: Kiev begins doomed conscription scheme that includes people with significant disabilities
- Best of the Web: Covert sanctions? Israeli high-tech factories have difficulties importing components from China
- US: China ignored distress calls from hijacked Israeli ship
- What we have learned
- Four Alberta churches burned down in the weeks before Christmas
- Report says "mass migration blueprints" reveal NGOs "carefully planned" US migrant invasion
- Lawfare war waged on Musk: Judge rules Twitter failed to pay employees bonuses
- Roughly 300 Indian citizens are confined in a French airport amid a human trafficking police operation
- Terror attack concerns cause Austria and Germany to tighten security, churchgoers face checks at Cologne Cathedral
- 2,000-year-old 'celestial calendar' discovered in ancient Chinese tomb
- Ex-Colonel calls CEOs of Defense Contractors Predatory Capitalists and Arch-Criminals of Empire at War Crimes Tribunal
- Gaddafi took the country with him: Why do Libyans feel occupied after being 'liberated'?
- 2,300-year-old Chinese tomb found to contain rare ancient multiplication tables
- 2,500-year-old celestial map carved on the surface of a circular stone found in Italy
- How American history gets sacrificed at the altar of fake 'healing'
- Pythagorean theorem found on clay tablet 1,000 years older than Pythagoras
- Interamna Lirenas: A Roman backwater town challenges assumptions about Empire's decline
- Lost ancient colony discovered off coast of Australia that hundreds of thousands once called home
- 8,500-year-old skull with traces of trepanation discovered in central Turkey
- Analysis of ancient Scythian leather samples shows that the leather was made from human skin
- How Israel's genocidal war against Palestinians is a colonial tradition
- SOTT Focus: Hitler, the Ultimate Rorschach Test
- The price of 'victory': How Israel created one of its own worst enemies
- 'Unique' cave art discovered in Madagascar hints at connections with ancient Egypt and Borneo
- 31,000-year-old artifacts reveal use of advanced projectile weapon millennia earlier than previously thought
- Decline of megafauna began 50,000 years ago, humans might be partly to blame
- How early farmers in Scandinavia dealt with thousands of years of dramatic climate changes
- 'The Holodomor': How Ukraine distorted the history of a tragic Soviet famine to help build its modern national myth
- Ancient Roman home with 'unparalleled' mosaic found near Colosseum
- Perfectly preserved dinosaur embryo found inside fossilized egg
- Korean lunar orbiter reveals Moon's far side is inexplicably more conductive
- The world's first human brain-scale supercomputer will go live next year
- Physicist discovers 'paradox-free' time travel is theoretically possible
- Reindeer's blue eyes act as night vision goggles to help them find food in winter
- JWST spots new rings, moons around Uranus
- Astronomers detect almost 100 new extremely metal-poor galaxies
- The 8.5-year rhythm of Earth's inner core
- Astronomers discover 25 'stripped stars' that may be a missing link in supernova science
- Has dark matter's identity been revealed? Scientists searching for mysterious hypothetical particle may soon have an answer
- Voyager 1 is returning garbled mess of 1s and 0s from space. NASA is baffled
- Signs of life shooting from Saturn's moon could be collected with spacecraft, scientists say
- New genes found that can arise 'from nothing'
- Whale-SETI: Groundbreaking encounter with humpback whales reveals potential for non-human intelligence communication
- The Geminids are still a mystery
- Best of the Web: Long dormant volcanoes can erupt rapidly and explosively, study of Ciomadul reveals
- Is Green Energy REALLY green?
- Extremely rare dolphin with 'thumbs' photographed in Greek gulf
- NASA's Webb stuns with new high-definition look at supernova remnant Cassiopeia A
- Hidden impacts of ferocious volcanic eruption finally revealed
- Severe floods hit Europe inhabitants evacuate their homes on Christmas Day
- Floods in a central province in Congo kill at least 22 people
- Australia: Child among 10 killed after severe summer storms hit country's east
- Massive dark hole opens in the Sun - We are in a solar MINIMUM
- Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history
- Heavy snowfall cripples life in Turkey
- Flooding in many parts of the Netherlands
- More than 25,000 people seeking shelter at 241 flood relief centres in East Coast states of Malaysia
- Tens of thousands affected as severe flooding hits Thailand's south
- Six dead and 10 missing after Christmas Eve floods in Ladysmith, South Africa
- Lightning kills 2 sisters in Malawi
- Best of the Web: Record-cold weather in the stratosphere produces polar clouds earlier and further south than usual
- A "textbook" Sudden Stratospheric Warming Event appears to be unfolding
- Heavy snow on the Sea of Japan Side - Iwamizawa sees record-high snow - 28 inches in 24 hours
- Severe summer storms leave thousands in eastern Australia without power
- Lebanon floods: 4 refugee children killed, MP almost drowns
- South Korea gripped by record-breaking cold wave and snowfall
- Huge snowfalls in the Alps - meter of snow in 24 hours
- Rare, extreme snowfall hits Shandong cities in east China
- Hamburg, Germany hit by heavy floods in north Europe storm
- Meteor fireball explodes over Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 20
- Meteor fireball recorded in sky over Central New Jersey on December 20
- Meteor fireball over State of Bahia, Brazil on December 18
- Bright meteor fireball crosses the sky of 3 states in Brazil on December 15
- Meteor fireball over West Virginia and other states on December 9
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on November 27
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and other states on December 5
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on December 2
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 30
- Meteor fireball over North Carolina and other states on November 26
- Meteor fireball lit up the night sky over Western Australia on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Alaska on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Missouri and other states on November 22
- Meteor fireball over Florida and Georgia on November 20
- Best of the Web: Meteorite impact suspected as parked car is punctured in Strasbourg, France
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia, Oregon and Washington on November 17
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on November 16
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on November 16
- Meteor fireballs over Brazil on November 14, Peru on Nov. 12 and Japan on Nov. 13 and 15
- Meteor fireball over UK and Ireland on November 11
- Scientist fears 'ZOMBIE' deer disease could spread to HUMANS after first ever case detected in Yellowstone National Park
- Most Israelis dealing with mental health issues due to Gaza war, study finds
- Australia joins rest of world in dramatic spike in STIs, even with a lower rate of testing compared to previous years
- Best of the Web: Study finds COVID vaccines DO integrate into human DNA
- The smoking gun for the Covid lab leak? Blueprint for creating a 'SARS-CoV' virus with altered spike protein in Wuhan published in 2018
- 'Unlabeled and unregulated': Synthetic milk protein with 92 unknown compounds used by more than a dozen food brands
- CDC notice: Rocky Mountain spotted fever outbreak kills three in California
- New study confirms CDC and other 'experts' hurt children for nothing
- Very high LDL no impact on plaque progression
- Study finds "mRNA vaccination may be associated with death" in Japan
- This is bigger than COVID: Why are so many Americans dying early?
- Montreal records 120% increase in HIV diagnoses last year
- Micro- and nanoplastics linked to parkinson's and dementia
- US sees rise in 'White Lung Syndrome' cases: Is it linked to China's pneumonia outbreak?
- New Zealand whistleblower data leaks data suggesting specific Covid vaccine batches caused higher mortality: Legit leak or limited hangout?
- Best of the Web: Admin who oversaw New Zealand's CoVaxx datasbase ARRESTED for leaking official numbers on high-mortality Covid 'vaccine' batches
- Singapore reports 10% spike in new HIV infections
- UK health boss says no proof face masks ever worked against Covid
- Netherlands reports similar 'alarming surge in pneumonia', predates China outbreak
- Best of the Web: Are COVID Jab Deaths Being Covered Up?
- Research shows that sniffing women's tears reduces aggressive behavior in men
- Gladness and silence amid chaos and violence
- Best of the Web: How scientific materialism begot woke ideology
- Leading biologist explains why you can so often sense when someone is looking at you even if your back is turned
- Truth-speaking and the technocratic cabal
- Scientists revisit Solomon Asch's classic conformity experiments with surprising results
- The attack of the pseudo-men
- Best of the Web: The competency crisis is upon us
- On free will, ChatGPT4 blows away atheist Sam Harris
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Psychedelics, Sobriety, and Altered States: Processing Reality with John Buchanan
- Children may be 'evolutionarily primed' to need more than 2 parents
- Best of the Web: An Initiation into the Reality of Evil
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Five Myths about Evil: Setting the Record Straight with David Abramowitz
- Israel's Biblical Psychopathy
- Evil only comes where it's invited: Tracking ponerogenesis in history and Israel-Palestine
- Halloween parable
- SOTT Focus: In Memoriam: Pierre Lescaudron
- Progress is a myth - but it's also real
- Is Putin autistic? Or just gifted?
- Modern art is the resentful destruction of beauty
- 'Demonic forces' stopped official investigations into UFOs in the UK
- UFO spotted hovering over Air Force 1 at LAX during Joe Biden's fundraising trip to Los Angeles
- Some UFO records must be released, US Congress says
- David Grusch: Congress' pared-down UAP measure a 'total failure'
- Secrets of Area 51: Metallic egg-shaped UFO the size of an SUV was kept at the highly-classified Air Force base in the 1980s, whistleblower claims
- Congress is taking a huge step toward UFO transparency—and lawmakers pushing for the truth aren't happy
- Best of the Web: Irish scientist with top secret US Government clearance: 'The UFO phenomenon can manipulate human perception, invade people's lives, and is very deceptive'
- Powerful members of Congress are dead-set on killing UFO transparency
- Canadian journalist hires law firm after being denied access to UAP sighting files at nuclear power facilities
- CIA's secret office has conducted UFO retrieval missions on at least NINE crash sites around the world, whistleblowers reveal
- Critical govt transparency legislation jeopardized by a powerful few in Congress
- Black Friday: Republican leadership takes axe to UFO transparency legislation
- UFO whistleblower who claims the US government has recovered crashed craft says humans have been visited for 'thousands of years'
- Disclosure and national security: Should the US govt reveal what it knows about UAP?
- Retired US Army Colonel says secret UFO projects should be made public by October 2030 - to beat America's rivals and get ahead of a 'catastrophic' leak
- Vannevar Bush quotes Truman's 1947 reaction to Forrestal
- 2 Rafale Jets search for UFO spotted near India's Imphal airport
- Shock UFO footage captures moment bright object hurtles across the sky as NASA launches probe
- Why do UFO sightings keep happening near nuclear sites?
- UK: Woman spots two 'UFOs' in Stockport including one resembling the US Navy's white 'tic tac'
- Russia Today leaks Moscow's plan to interfere with US elections - suspiciously shows Biden uttering a coherent sentence
- Soros-backed DA prosecutes Illinois boy for terrorizing burglars
- Santa Claus shot down over Israel by Iron Dome
- Anne and Joe argue about the Child-Killing Murder Robot
- Colorado saves democracy by not allowing people to vote for their preferred candidate
- Capitol janitors opt to deep clean Senate chamber with flamethrowers
- Clarence the Angel shows Gavin Newsom what California would look like if he'd never been born
- California gingerbread house listed on Zillow for $1.9 Million
- Oil rich countries celebrate COP28 agreement by showering crowd in oil
- Hunter Biden indicted for not paying taxes on his bribes
- Climate activists' private planes freeze themselves to runway in powerful protest
- Child grooming content on X drops by 83% after Disney pulls ads
- Things we'd like to see Henry Kissinger reincarnated as
- Men pretending to be women go to lunch with man pretending to be Catholic
- San Francisco mayor reminds everyone to get their Christmas shoplifting done early
- Airline serves 'dog food' to business class passengers in translation blunder
- IDF find Saddam Hussein's WMDs In Hamas tunnel under hospital
- Communist Dictator Welcomes President Xi
- Israel/Palestine Narrative Frameworks
- Zelensky cancels democratic elections to focus on fighting for Democracy
Quote of the Day
"Few men are willing to brave the disapproval of their fellows, the censure of their colleagues, the wrath of their society. Moral courage is a rarer commodity than bravery in battle or great intelligence. Yet it is the one essential vital quality for those who seek to change a world which yields most painfully to change."
Recent Comments
And as a thank-you-gift, Poland will soon receive Galicia. Good luck !
It is time for your terror troops to be eliminated. That is a clear announcement. On who's side they are going to be.
She was referring to comments made by Lauri Laanemets, Estonia's interior minister, who suggested repatriating approximately 7,000 military-aged...
Hmmmm, missing some info here ... and had to look it up. MSC is owned by a Gianluigi Aponte, allegedly "an Italian billionaire businessman". While...
Round them up and alter them all, see how they like it.