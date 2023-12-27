Acclaimed journalist and filmmaker John Pilger discussed the changes that have come over Palestine since the making of his film Palestine Is Still the Issue, released in 1974 and updated in 2002.
A screening of the full documentary is shown before the discussion. Pilger gave Consortium News permission to show the entire film, which is on johnpilger.com, and he then appeared on the show for an hour in July 2021 to talk about it.
The Show
The episode is about the past two decades that have seen an extreme turn to the right in Israeli politics with grave consequences for Palestine and its quest for independence, including four major Israeli attacks against Gaza before the 2023 conflict.
Pilger and Israeli historian Ilan Pappé, who appeared in the 2002 film, discussed the worsening situation over the decades for Palestinians and where the future of Palestine and Israel is headed, presaging today's events.
Pappé is the author of many books, including The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine, in which he documents that ethnic cleansing was a long-standing Zionist goal that was planned in detail by Ben-Gurion in the Red House headquarters outside Tel Aviv and included a much greater number of atrocities against Palestinians in the establishment of Israel in the late 1940s than Western establishments acknowledge.
Pappé says it was the start of a process of ethnic cleansing that continues until today.
About the book, Publisher's Weekly wrote:
"Denied for almost six decades, had it happened today it could only have been called 'ethnic cleansing.' Decisively debunking the myth that the Palestinian population left of their own accord in the course of this war, Ilan Pappé offers impressive archival evidence to demonstrate that, from its very inception, a central plank in Israel's founding ideology was the forcible removal of the indigenous population. Indispensable for anyone interested in the current crisis in the Middle East."Produced by Cathy Vogan, with hosts Elizabeth Vos and Joe Lauria.
YouTube Blocks It
In July 2021, YouTube stopped the film after 16 minutes claiming that it was "Spam or deceptive practices."
removed an interview with journalist Greg Palast about voter suppression in the Georgia Senate run-off race.