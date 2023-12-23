© Reuters



An Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander said the Mediterranean Sea could be closedon Saturday, without explaining how that would happen.Iran backs Hamas against Israel and it accuses the United States of backing what it calls Israeli crimes in Gaza, where weeks of bombardment have killed thousands of people and driven most of the population from their homes., as saying.Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has over the past month attacked merchant vessels sailing through the Red Sea in retaliation for Israel's assault on Gaza, leading some shipping companies to switch routes.The White House on Friday said Iran was "deeply involved" in planning operations against commercial vessels in the Red Sea.Naqdi was quoted as saying.